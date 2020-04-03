CONCORD — Yet another business is helping out healthcare workers in the area as DNP donated 34 respirators Thursday to #CLTgivePPE.
DNP is a Japanese company with two plants in the United States. One is in Concord, the other is in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. DNP stands for Dai Nippon Printing but also goes by DNP Imagingcomm American Corporation in the U.S.
So why did a printing company have respirators to give away in the first place? Well, they have a need for them every single day in what they do, but after changing over to different ones a couple of years ago, they had several they could spare in storage.
What better way to make use of those than helping healthcare workers prepare for a potential surge of individuals dealing with COVID-19 in the coming months?
“I work in our health and safety department and I have a master’s degree in public health so I really wanted to be able to do something,” Alana Brock of DNP said. “And then I was kind of going through our cabinets looking through what we had trying to take an inventory of all the PPE we had, and I came across these respirators.”
She continued: “And I thought, ‘Oh, we should donate these.’ So I went and I talked to (Vice President of Operations) Garrett (Lyons) about it and he said, ‘Absolutely, go find someone to give them to,’ and so that’s what I did.”
The respirators donated are officially called "an air-purifying elastomeric (e.g., half-face or full-face) respirator with appropriate filters or cartridges." They are not typically used for healthcare professionals but sometimes healthcare workers will use them in dangerous conditions.
Brock searched around for someone to help and came across the Facebook Page #CLTgivePPE and found out they were collecting items to help out healthcare workers Thursday and Saturday this week.
So she gathered 30 half-face respirators and four more full-faced ones and donated them Thursday.
“We use respirators for our production. A lot of our production involves volatile organic compounds, chemicals that create vapors in the air and so if our employees are going to be exposed to that they have to wear respirators,” Brock said. “But a couple of years ago we switched over to a different respirator and we just ended up hanging on to these (other) ones and that’s why they’re sitting in our storage and we had kind of forgotten about them.”
There have been 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabarrus County with one death while there have been 591 reported in Mecklenburg County and three deaths, according to WSOC-TV.
While healthcare facilities are not currently dealing with so high of an influx of patients that they are overrun, the area is preparing for the worst as UNC Charlotte announced Thursday it is evacuating six dorms so they can prepare for helping with response efforts.
People are planning ahead and DNP wanted to make sure they could help in any way it could.
“This is crazy. Everything seems to be going crazy and the doctors and nurses and nurse practitioners and all the health practitioners need as much protection as they can get and the fact that we don’t have enough to give them is kind of heartbreaking,” Brock said. “I mean, obviously it’s something we can kind of prepare for but I feel like there’s a lot of stuff out there, either in storage or people’s homes, that can be used and so I think it’s really important for us to look in our cupboards and find what we can find and get it to the front lines, the doctors and the healthcare providers.”
Brock also mentioned that they did not have all of the necessary cartridges to go with the respirators so if you have any and are willing to donate there is a need.
If you are wanting to donate to #CLTgivePPE you can find out more about them at their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CLTgivePPE/