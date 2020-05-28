Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 29, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will open 55 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across North Carolina.
The CVS on South Union Street in Concord and the CVS on Shiloh Church Road at Renaissance Square will be have testing sites.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company's commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."
More than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
"We are pleased that CVS will be opening testing sites across North Carolina with a special focus on communities in need," said Governor Roy Cooper. "We know that more testing is key to beating COVID-19 and we look forward to continuing to work with CVS and other partners to meet and exceed our testing goals."
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The new testing sites in North Carolina include:
• CVS Pharmacy, 1550 North Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen, NC 28315
• CVS Pharmacy, 440 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203
• CVS Pharmacy, 1080 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803
• CVS Pharmacy, 1703 Live Oak Street, Beaufort, NC 28516
• CVS Pharmacy, 2147 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC 28607
• CVS Pharmacy, 2017 West Webb Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215
• CVS Pharmacy, 5859 Tryon Road, Cary, NC 27518
• CVS Pharmacy, 2797 Highway 55, Cary, NC 27519
• CVS Pharmacy, 7025 Winston Hill Drive, Cary, NC 27519
• CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518
• CVS Pharmacy, 11314 US 15-501, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
• CVS Pharmacy, 9628 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
• CVS Pharmacy, 115 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
• CVS Pharmacy, 10730 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
• CVS Pharmacy, 9915 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
• CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
• CVS Pharmacy, 11430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28262
• CVS Pharmacy, 8420 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
• CVS Pharmacy, 4098 Houston Field Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
• CVS Pharmacy, 32 Village Center Drive, Clayton, NC 27527
• CVS Pharmacy, 1260 Union Street, Concord, NC 28025
• CVS Pharmacy, 2002 Shiloah Church Road, Davidson, NC 28036
• CVS Pharmacy, 930 Martin Luther King Jr, Durham, NC 27713
• CVS Pharmacy, 6911 Garrett Road, Durham, NC 27707
• CVS Pharmacy, 5311 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712
• CVS Pharmacy, 3573 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705
• CVS Pharmacy, 3362 Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28303
• CVS Pharmacy, 100 Law Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311
• CVS Pharmacy, 7469 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306
• CVS Pharmacy, 790 Timber Drive, Garner, NC 27529
• CVS Pharmacy, 3658 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056
• CVS Pharmacy, 4310 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27407
• CVS Pharmacy, 2210 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
• CVS Pharmacy, 1605 Four Seasons Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC 28792
• CVS Pharmacy, 1220 Highway 321 NW, Hickory, NC 28601
• CVS Pharmacy, 1132 East Cutler Crossing, Leland, NC 28451
• CVS Pharmacy, 3610 Mathews Mint Road, Mathews, NC 28105
• CVS Pharmacy, 3310 Siskey Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105
• CVS Pharmacy, 5020 Arendell Street, Morehead, NC 28557
• CVS Pharmacy, 2340 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27615
• CVS Pharmacy, 6840 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612
• CVS Pharmacy, 3500 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609
• CVS Pharmacy, 13304 Leesville Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27617
• CVS Pharmacy, 3051 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27606
• CVS Pharmacy, 105 East College Avenue, Shelby, NC 28152
• CVS Pharmacy, 442 Highway 27 South, Stanley, NC 28164
• CVS Pharmacy, 178 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, NC 28625
• CVS Pharmacy, 4601 US Hwy. 220 North, Summerfield, NC 27358
• CVS Pharmacy, 245 Roosevelt Ave., East, Wake Forest, NC 27587
• CVS Pharmacy, 1142 North Broom Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173
• CVS Pharmacy, 4600 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
• CVS Pharmacy, 2302 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
• CVS Pharmacy, 606 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
• CVS Pharmacy, 3333 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104