The Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network is holding its annual Tucker Garden Tour fund raiser this year with just a few adjustments.
This makes the fourth year that Carolyn and Bob Tucker have opened their personal 10-acre gardens for CVAN to use for its fund raiser. The network, which has been in the community for almost 40 years, has helped 1,649 women and children.
The garden tour will be held June 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and all donations will go to help CVAN’s Battered Women’s Program.
The Tuckers have also put new features in the garden since last year. Guests will be able to view a new moon gate and a copper willow in the garden during the tour.
But any donator who has been on the tour before may notice a few differences this year. Due to the pandemic, the CVAN team along with the Tuckers wanted to make sure participants could still follow social distancing practices, said Assistant Director Rebecca Moffett. During past tours, vans and golf carts were provided for participants to bring them from the base of the gardens to the top. But those will not be provided this year.
This year, there are no ticket purchases ahead of the event. Donations will be collected at the door. Guests can give a check or cash at the door, or people can make a donation online ahead of time Moffett said.
Also, there will not be a restroom available to guests on the property during the tour. Moffett also asked that guests maintain 6 feet away from others during the tour.
Moffett also stated that water would still be provided to guests and that there are shaded areas for people to rest under as they walk.
While the garden tour is seeing some changes, so is the network. Due to health concerns, some of CVAN’s programs had to be suspended during the pandemic. The outreach center, support group and jail outreach programs are currently postponed.
Currently, though, the shelter has a lot of needs, Moffett said.
“Everything you use in your own home, we use—just 10 times as much of it,” Moffett said.
Some people have left donations for the shelter outside of CVAN’s office.
“It has been amazing that even early on we had people drop off donations,” Moffett said, “and they would leave it at the door and call to say, ‘Hey I just dropped off a box of diapers.’”
The shelter is still running with new protocols and procedures. The 24/7 confidential hotline is also still open, which, Moffett said, is important – especially now. When the hotline was first opened in March 1983 it received about 12 calls, but now it receives about 150. But it has slowed a bit recently.
“The unique thing about the times right now – during a pandemic where you have to shelter in place – the reality to battered women is they are sheltering in place with an abuser.”
She said that since people are staying inside with one another, it can be difficult for a woman to find a moment alone to reach out to CVAN. But Moffett said, women have been able to find ways to create a situation where she is alone and can contact them.
Right now, Moffett said, the hotline may be slower than usual. But once the state opens up more, she expects the calls to increase.
“In China and Europe when things opened up, women started reaching out more. It is very hard to call a hotline if he is there 24/7 with her,” Moffett said.
Moffett said that it is important for people to know that the pandemic will make circumstances harder on battered women.
“During stressful times battery is about control and though the pandemic is not causing the abuse it can make it worse,” Moffett said.