The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a fatal house fire at 150 Crestwood Drive, China Grove.
The sheriff’s office said the initial call to report the fire came in at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, and Enochville Fire Department was dispatched to respond. Once fire personnel were able to search the structure, a body was located.
The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to investigate the cause and origin of the fire, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist in the investigation.