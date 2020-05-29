The victim of the house fire Thursday at 150 Crestwood Drive, China Grove has been identified by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives who were at the scene.
The victim is Deborah Renee Deadmon, 66, who resided at the 150 Crestwood Drive, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation revealed Deadmon had significant health issues and used bottled oxygen. The investigation of this incident continues by both the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. There has been no evidence of foul play found at present, nor is foul play suspected.
The initial call to report the fire came in at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, and Enochville Fire Department was dispatched to respond. Once fire personnel were able to search the structure, Ms. Deadmon’s body was located.