MIDLAND – An automobile crash took place in the Town of Midland Sunday afternoon, May 17, which did result in some non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 601 and Pine leaf Circle around 2 p.m. that afternoon.
In addition to the Midland Volunteer Fire Department, Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Department Cabarrus County Sherrif’s Department, NC State Highway Patrol and Cabarrus Emergency Medical Services were on the scene.
The accident involved two vehicles and one vehicle was overturned.
In total, three people involved in the accident were transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One vehicle occupant in the crash was an infant who was also transported to the hospital. The infant appeared uninjured but was transported out of caution.
The NC state highway Patrol is now handling the crash.