Concord Police found a heroin/fentanyl combination and cocaine in children’s clothing during an on-going undercover investigation into the sale and delivery of narcotics, according to a CPD press release.
Officers executed a search warrant at 715 Continental Drive Friday, May 1, and recovered 52 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 31 grams of cocaine that was hidden in a child’s bedroom at the home. Police also recovered 142 grams of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson .40 handgun and over $7,000 during the search, police said.
Captain Todd McGhee said the investigation has been on-going for about a week.
As a result of the investigation, Valerie Alexis Franklin was charged with Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and Selling/Delivering Heroin/Fentanyl.
She was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail and held under a $250,000 secured bond. Additional charges will also be filed against her for Failure to Store a Firearm to Protect Minors and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.
Warrants were also secured for the arrest of Jeremy Jamar Franklin for Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell Heroin/Fentanyl, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Fail to Store a Firearm to Protect Minors, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.
Franklin has not yet been arrested.
Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts should contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or 704 -93-CRIME to remain anonymous.