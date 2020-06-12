CONCORD — Sahil Phadnis and Emory Lyda wanted to get more out of high school than the normal experience. Sure, the two excelled in school and aspire to turn that success into entry into a great college, but these two are looking even beyond that.
Normally, high school juniors are focusing on extra-curricular activities, getting that first minimum-wage job and maybe a little bit of real-life experience.
Phadnis and Lyda — two incoming seniors at Cox Mill High School — took it one step further. They went straight for the real-life experience and started their own company. They cofounded Social Outreach LLC and have already contracted six clients with a potential four on the way.
High school chemistry simply wasn’t enough to fulfill their ambitions.
“We were kind of frustrated in school,” Phadnis said. “I was kind of (annoyed), like, ‘Why am I learning chemistry?’ I have no passion for this, I have no passion for Spanish class, I felt like, me as a learner, I was stunted growth-wise, I never felt like I was pursuing something I really loved.
“I had entrepreneur-kind of passions, I wanted to do something impactful for the community or at least impactful for my sake, something that I can say, ‘This was worth it.’”
Together, in December, Phadnis and Lyda started to plan. They worked for a month getting a potential business organized and then filed Articles of Organization to officially become an LLC in January.
They had a lot to learn when getting started. While Phadnis already has had experience working with a high-school run nonprofit organization in Bye Bye Plastic Bags and Lyda has spent two years writing for SB Nation, they were still high schoolers and the gist of their work on the ground has been spent working at a grocery store or doing chores around their homes.
But what they do have experience with is what every single high schooler has knowledge of in spades — the power of social media, and the way someone’s business can be grown with the proper use of it.
So that is what they decided to capitalize on. They would take their knowledge of marketing and its effectiveness in social media and use that to help customers, and they would do it at a much lower price — they are high school students after all.
Despite clear experience in the field and the obvious realization that high school students have as much knowledge of this tool as anyone in the world, it was a leap of faith to give this a shot.
Phadnis found out just how much of an uphill battle they would have when he was met with a direct challenge from one of his first potential customers when out in the field.
“The first company I pitched to, the guy straight up told me ‘I don’t need you guys,’ and I was like ‘OK,’” Phadnis said with a laugh.
He continued: “He told me straight up, ‘You’re a good kid, you have good ambitions, but I don’t need your company.’”
This wasn’t unique to this company. Several restaurants straight-up said, “We don’t need to use social media,’ shutting down any chance of a potential partnership.
But this didn’t stop Phadnis or Lyda from trying. In fact, Phadnis actually convinced the man who told him he didn’t need him to work with them. This company cannot be disclosed because of the fact Social Outreach LLC has singed non-disclosure agreements with them, but it is not a unique situation.
They may have been met with pushback initially, but as mentioned before, they have already signed up six clients and have four more potentially on the way. They have gotten enough business they have had to expand.
Social Outreach LLC now has nine employees — including Phadnis who is the CEO and Lyda who is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications — all of which are high school students.
That’s what they really wanted when they started out. They were not willing to employ any non-high schoolers and that is exactly what they have done. This is a high-school run business employing ambitious high schoolers and will hopefully, “provide an example for high school entrepreneurs to look at and chase their dreams.”
“Our focus is kind of mutualism,” Lyda said. “Because it gives us real-world experience within the industry that otherwise we really wouldn’t have. We can get some of these small-scale jobs to help you out in terms of personal skills but in terms of learning business skills, being able to manage, or like legal writing, that’s something I completely picked up over the course of this.
“Or like Sahil said, setting up meetings and functioning basically as a full-time CEO, that’s stuff you can’t find within your local clubs at Cox Mill, you can’t find as a cashier at Harris Teeter, and so I think it’s one of those things where, not only does it give us the personal skills, it gives us the opportunity to bring our skills that we’ve already developed into a market that we think there’s a need for.”
For more information about the company or to contact Social Outreach LLC, contact Lyda at (704)-796-4907 or social@socialoutreachllc.com.
Their website can be found at www.socialoutreachllc.com.