Like communities across the country coping with the coronavirus pandemic, ours is no different. As businesses are shut down, workers are asked to stay home, schools remain closed and people struggle to make ends meet, we have an obligation to do all we can to help our Cabarrus County friends and neighbors in need.
On March 22, an anonymous local donor made a significant gift to the Cabarrus County Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of Foundation For The Carolinas, to help support our community. This generous gift launched the Cabarrus County COVID-19 Response Fund, with United Way of Central Carolinas joining the partnership effort.
Since the first anonymous gift, the fund has received numerous contributions, including significant commitments from Lowe’s and the Cannon Foundation, as well as many other individual donors. Everyone who has given understands that our local nonprofit agencies are vital to our community. They are also some of the hardest hit in times like these.
As members of the Cabarrus County COVID-19 Response Fund committee, we see firsthand just how great the need is within our community. We see the immediate, overwhelming impact this new normal is having on our local nonprofits’ operations and fundraising efforts – both of which are essential in fulfilling their missions to help those less fortunate. These needs are mounting daily.
After reviewing nearly 30 nonprofit applications in the first round of grant decisions, it was incredibly rewarding during this time of crisis to award $170,000 to 19 agencies providing food, shelter and support to those who need it the most. Soon afterward, though, a reality check set in as we prepared for the next phase of grants: There simply isn’t enough money to help them all. The challenges that our nonprofits face in meeting the demand for their services is absolutely staggering.
Today, our committee met for a second round of grants to offer relief to our Cabarrus neighbors who are hardest hit by the effects of COVID-19. The fund is dwindling, but the need is NOT. We both love this community very much and have dedicated large parts of our professional and personal life to it, like so many of you who are reading this now. That’s why we are urging all who can to give. Individual donations, no matter the size, have much greater power when they support a centralized, community effort like the Cabarrus County COVID-19 Response Fund.
It is our hope that you will not only be willing to give what you can toward this fund, but also encourage other individuals and businesses to do give. The Army has a saying that holds true now: “There’s nobody else coming; it’s up to us.”
To give to the fund and learn more, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact Kindl Detar, vice president of planned giving at FFTC, at 704.973.4581 or kdetar@fftc.org; or Kellie Cartwright, Cabarrus County regional development director at United Way of Central Carolinas at 704.786.4179 or kcartwright@uwcentralcarolinas.org.