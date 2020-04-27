Five congregate living centers in Cabarrus County are on the list of "outbreaks" of COVID-19 in a press release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Monday. Outbreaks are defined as two cases or more.
Here are the centers listed in Cabarrus, with confirmed cases and number of deaths: Five Oaks Manor Rehab, 74, 6; Atrium Health Rehabilation Northeast, 12, 1; Salvation Army Homeless Shelter, 2, 0; Suburban Guardianship-Concord, 2, 0; and Elmcroft of Harrisburg, 2, 0.
Rowan County has three outbreaks listed: The Citadel of Salisbury, 114, 10; N.C. State Veterans Home, Salisbury, 16, 3; and Liberty Commons of Salisbury, 2, 0.
The lone outbreak in Stanly County is at Spring Arbor of Albemarle, six cases and three deaths.
NCDHHS said going forward it will update the outbreak list on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Overall there have been 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabarrus County through 3 p.m. Monday, April 27. Nine people have died (not counting the Virgina man who died in Concord) and 142 people have recovered, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
The number of Rowan County cases stood at 346 Monday afternoon with 21 deaths and 76 people have recovered, according to Rowan County Public Health.
NCHHS' website Monday afternoon showed 9,142 confirmed cases statewide with 306 deaths and 473 people currently hospitalized.
There have been confirmed cases in 95 of North Carolina's 100 counties. Those without a case are: Hyde in eastern North Carolina and Swain, Graham, Yancy and Avery counties in the mountains.