The information on COVID-19 cases in Rowan County shows 20 deaths and 333 confirmed cases of the virus.
The Rowan County Public Health website showed 17 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday afternoon. There have been 76 people who have recovered and 220 more who are being treated or watched.
“As more of our community receives COVID-19 testing results, there is a clear indication that Rowan County needs to improve on its commitment to stay at home and ensure social distancing. The majority of today’s positive case increase is due to community spread,” according to a news release from Rowan County Public Health on Friday.
“This person-to-person virus spread increases when we don’t maintain 6 feet of separation between each other. Additionally, traveling outside our homes dramatically increases the risk of contracting the virus. We should only leave our homes for essential needs like food, medication and employment.”
Another nursing center with casesLiberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Rowan County received confirmation that two of their staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. These employees were sent home immediately.
Tests for COVID-19 have also been administered to all residents. A public health communicable disease nurse and an environmental health specialist have already conducted a site visit and report that the facility is adhering to current guidelines and recommendations. Liberty Commons reports that it has notified all staffers and residents, or their family members, of the positive tests.
The Public Health Command Center, Rowan County Leadership, and Community Leaders agree: staying at home is our best chance to fight the Corona Virus.
“Our community is precious and we need to protect each other. Please stay home to protect yourself and your family,” the press release said.
Additional COVID-19 Statistics
Combined update of hospital beds and ventilators in Rowan County:
Hospital Beds: 102 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients, 18 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Ventilators: 61 ventilators on hand, 5 in use