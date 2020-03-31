CONCORD – Elected officials with Cabarrus County, the cities of Concord and Kannapolis, and the towns of Harrisburg, Midland and Mt. Pleasant Tuesday announced revisions to their Stay-at-Home Proclamation. The Proclamation now aligns with the State of North Carolina’s Order and further clarifies information in the Cabarrus County Stay-at-Home Proclamation, which took effect March 26.
The following changes took effect March 31 at 5 p.m.:
• The Proclamation is in effect until April 29 at 5 p.m.
• Essential infrastructure now includes:
o School and commercial construction
o Building and grounds management and maintenance, including landscaping
• Essential business now includes:
o Automobile dealers (sales permitted virtually; test drives of one person only; paperwork to execute the sale should be done virtually as much as possible; RVs included)
o Professional engineering and architectural services
o Real estate services (including brokerage, appraisal and title services)
o Tax preparation services
o Car washes for exterior washes only (no staff should enter patron vehicles, patrons should remain in the car; interior vacuuming may remain operational for patron use only, with hand sanitizer on site readily available and cleaning of handles after each use of the vacuums)
• It also clarifies that:
o Religious facilities, entities, groups and gatherings including funerals, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services will follow the mass gathering rule, which limits the group to 10 or less people
o Cart sharing, raking and flag tending are not permitted when playing golf
The revised Proclamation was issued in accordance with, and incorporates by reference, the Cabarrus County March 19, 2020 Joint Proclamation of a State of Emergency and the March 26, 2020 Stay-at-Home Proclamation, as well as the March 10, 2020 Proclamation of the North Carolina State of Emergency and the Stay-at-Home Executive Order issued on March 27, 2020 by the Governor of North Carolina.
Confirmed cases in Cabarrus
As of 4:30 p.m. the Cabarrus Health Alliance listed 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabarrus County with two deaths and three people recovered. Here is a link to the latest information from CHA www.cabarrushealth.org/579/Cabarrus-County-COVID-19-Data
What the Stay-at-Home Proclamation means for you
The Stay-at-Home Proclamation is designed to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The Proclamation directs residents to shelter at home and limit travel outside the home beyond handling specific essential needs. County leaders will continually review the Proclamation, and it may be revised or extended based on recommendations from the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Cabarrus County Emergency Management.
According to the Proclamation, Cabarrus residents should stay at their homes, but can leave to “provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and governmental services.”
Essential businesses or operations include healthcare and public health operations, human services operations, essential government functions and essential infrastructure. All these functions are fully outlined in the Proclamation.
Questions regarding essential and non-essential businesses can be sent to response@cabarrushealth.org.
Find local resources
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to COVID-19 and other public health concerns. CHA will provide updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.