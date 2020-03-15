The Cabarrus County Board of Education and the school district are dealing with a lot of unknowns at the moment to how they will proceed following the governor’s decision to close schools on Saturday due to COVID-19, a pandemic by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)
It met for an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the decision and what it might mean for the district, but the most obvious thing to come out of this was the Board of Education and the school district is very much in a “wait and see” mode.
“Many things have changed over the past three or four days, or over this past week,” Superintendent Chris Lowder said. “Lots and lots of questions that change literally by the hour, so if we were meeting today and deciding what we were going to do with school we would have to come up with a lot of answers that would be local answers because it would have been the School Board’s decision.
“When the governor closed down schools for two weeks yesterday, he, in essence, made that the state is now driving a lot of the stuff that we’re doing. So because the state is driving a lot of things that we’re doing, we have to wait for guidance from the state, because they are, kind of, doing this and in charge.”
The board called an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon, but soon after it did that, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all schools closed due to the threat of COVID-19.
Had the Board of Education went forward with their emergency meeting today and he had not done that, it could have had a lot more answers to very important questions such as: will teachers continue to be paid through these two weeks that schools are closed? Or, how will students be fed who need to be while they are out of school?
Lowder and the school district have plans for what they will be doing, but those are just options at the moment.
But, they do expect guidance from the state, they just don’t know exactly what it will be.
“We have guidance from the state coming today,” Lowder said. “What we don’t know is how detailed that guidance will be.
“What we hope is…’here’s what you have, everybody gets paid out of state funds, move forward,’ but there could be variations of that. So yes, we anticipate that guidance, (but) when we get it, we’ll have to go from, ‘OK, now do we do something different or are we going to access something that’s different than what we have?’”
Employee pay
Board member Cindy Fertenbaugh brought up the question many of the district is thinking, “Can we give comfort to employees that they’ll continue to get paid?”
Glenda Jones is the district’s assistant superintendent, but she couldn’t give an official answer at that particular moment.
“We really will know that today,” she said. “I really believe that this afternoon once we have that telephone call, we will know what the next steps will be with regard to pay.”
Student nutrition
The district also has a plan for how to feed students who need it. They just don’t quite know what that plan is yet as the state will hopefully give them some guidance on that as well.
John LeGrand is the district’s assistant director of auxiliary services and he reiterated they are waiting on the state to see what their options are.
“I want you to know that in Cabarrus County it is our intent to feed kids and I’ve been working really closely, and as Dr. Lowder said, around the clock, to work with our child nutrition director to brainstorm and come up with creative options of doing so,” LeGrand said. “Unfortunately we are still waiting on direction from the state for what our options are.”
Curriculum
With the students being out of school for at least two weeks this puts a lot of people in odd positions. Students are required to get 1,025 hours of study during the year and teachers are required to work 215 days.
Director of Auxiliary Services Brian Schultz made sure to emphasize that the district has some leeway with that — about five days or so — but if this hiatus from school lasts longer than that they will have to make some adjustments and figure some more things out.
As they wait to get back to school though, they are doing some creative things to keep the education going as well as they can.
“Starting Monday, we pulled together all of our team members, we had our curriculum and instruction meeting, and what our team has done is they have developed supplemental, learning opportunities for students while they’re at home,” Dr. Crystal Hill, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the school district, said. “It’s all housed in one location, so parents don’t have to go to multiple places to look for it. It’s already created, it will be separated by grade level and content area, so students can access that.
“These materials are meant to be supplemental to support students while they’re at home for the next two weeks, we have developed a ‘phase-out plan’ so…this is Phase 1 which we know will be out for two weeks and then we have a contingency plan if we’re out for more than two weeks what that will look like or what it will look like if we are out eight weeks or more.”
She went on to say they have made hard copies of this content for students who do not have access to internet.
She also made sure to say the two-week plan is a supplemental one and not the traditional core educational material a student would normally see.
“It will not be learning as we know it,” Hill said. “But it will be activities for students to keep their skills sharp.”
What's Next?
There will be a conference call with the Governor at 3 p.m. The district will know more definitively then.
“I just want to kind of remind everyone that we have amazing staff here and they’re going to give us answers when they have answers to give us,” Board Member Laura Blackwell said. “So all of the questions that you guys have are the same questions that we have and I absolutely no doubt in my mind that as soon (the district has) the answers to those (they) will put that out there.
“I just want to remind everybody to stay calm and keep your wits about you because the more that you panic over a situation like this the kids are going to pick up on that as well and it’s going to make it even that much worse, so I think we all just need to take a step back, take a breath and kind of just work with the things that we have them as they unfold.”