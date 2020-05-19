The Cabarrus Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept COVID-19 relief funding at their regular meeting Monday.
Cabarrus County will receive nearly $3.8 million from the state for issues related directly to COVID-19.
The funds will first be distributed to the states from the federal government and then passed on down to the counties.
These funds cannot be used to assist with lost revenue from the lack of sales tax collected in counties due to shutdowns from COVID-19.
This money can be used for seven different reasons:
- Medical Expenses
- Public Health Expenses
- Payroll Expenses
- Expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures
- Expenses associated with provision of economic support in connection with COVID-19 public health emergency
- Any related-type expenditures
- Grants to municipalities and non-profits that can be made
“We wanted to bring this to your attention and go ahead and get this so we can move on the funds when we do receive them and be able to help alleviate some of the hardships that we have experienced here at the County,” Finance Director Susan Fearrington said at the meeting.
The County will also receive $58,008 in formula funds from the Department of Justice in order to help pay for the COVID-19 HVAC project over at the jail where people have to be confined.
“These funds are part of the Department of Justice’s emergency supplemental funding program for state’s municipalities that participate in the Justice Assistance Grant,” Fearrington said.
County EMS will also get $151,402 for loss of funding.
“I will point out that County staff has been working very closely with our municipalities,” Board Chair Steve Morris said. “And as Susan mentioned, these funds are available to assist with their expenses as well.
“So we are diligently working through that process to make sure everyone in Cabarrus County is taken care of.”
With the approval of this funding the County also had to approve a budget amendment. That was approved as well.