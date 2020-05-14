HARRISBURG – Town Councilwoman Diamond Staton-Williams organized an achievement parade and celebration for Harrisburg students to help celebrate their accomplishments even while social distancing.
The parade will take place Saturday, May 16, at 1 p.m. in the Canterfield subdivision. The parade will run along Moss Creek Drive.
Staton-Williams got the idea a few weeks ago while planning a drive-by celebration for her eldest daughter’s college graduation. She posted on her neighborhood’s Facebook page and proposed the idea of a parade. Several neighbors agreed and everyone jumped into a whirlwind of planning.
“I came up with the idea of having an achievement parade since my family is not the only family wanting to celebrate the achievements of our children during this time,” she stated.
The parade, she said, is to celebrate kindergarten graduation, fifth grade promotion, eight grade promotion, high school graduation and college graduation. The event will also celebrate teachers who live in the neighborhood.
Parents are encouraged to decorate a lawn chair in honor of their child’s accomplishment. They can sit on the main street of the neighborhood with their family or friends as the parade passes.
The parade will consist of participants from the Harrisburg Fire Department, Mayor Steve Sciascia, a school board member and a surprise guest.