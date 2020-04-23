CONCORD — For the last 60 years, it has been NASCAR tradition to hold a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend, and this year, state and officials at the racetrack want to do all they can to put the race on as scheduled.
But with the COVID-19 outbreak forcing Governor Roy Cooper to impose a “stay-at-home” proclamation through April 29 and close schools through at least May 15 while limiting all mass gatherings to no more than 10 people, the race, as we know it, is in doubt.
That won’t keep legislators and those running Charlotte Motor Speedway, from hoping they can get something done though — they are even holding out hope they could possibly have fans there — but the optimism may not be high.
"Our desire is to run the Coca-Cola 600 with fans as originally scheduled on May 24, but we realize these are unprecedented circumstances and the parameters surrounding public gatherings remain a primary consideration," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Gov. Cooper in an effort that will allow race fans to once again enjoy action on the track as we all work through these challenging times.”
Senator Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) was one of several legislators to implore Gov. Cooper to allow the race to be run as scheduled in May.
He believes there is a possibility fans could even be in attendance for the event, but he will defer to local healthcare officials on that decision.
“The speedway has taken a number of steps, including the removal of every other row of seats in certain sections of the speedway, so it is not unreasonable to think that a fraction of the normal number of race fans could safely attend the race with proper social distancing,” Newton wrote in a statement.
He fully acknowledges though it would be more practical to go another route.
“In any event, a race without fans should be the path of least resistance,” he wrote. “I think our Memorial Day racing could be symbolic of a ‘Grand Reopening’ of North Carolina!”
And with this potential ‘Grand Reopening,’ Newton also suggests it could lend a helping hand to healthcare workers who have both been on the front lines and have seen hours cut and temporary furloughs due to many non-essential services being put on hold at hospitals.
"It's important to note, that racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway can occur without diminishing healthcare resources necessary for our hospitals,” Newton wrote. “Many hospitals in North Carolina have laid off trained employees because elective surgeries have been shut down. The race may be an opportunity for them to offer their skills and enjoy a great day!”
These are simply “ideas” though right now.
Newton said the “safety” of the citizens of North Carolina is the priority at this moment rather than simply rushing to run the race on schedule.
“The Speedway would have to work closely with our healthcare community and the governor's office to determine a framework for running the race that all agree is safe,” he said. “Safety permeates the culture of Charlotte Motor Speedway, and that commitment to safety must continue in this context.
“The governor has said he is set to unveil his intentions for North Carolina businesses in the near future, and that will undoubtedly help determine whether there is racing in May in Cabarrus County."
Would a race on May 24 be possible? With fans maybe not, but there is a growing idea circulating that hosting sporting events is doable with proper preparation and with no fans.
The UFC is still planning to hold its next event May 9 with a potential site being Florida after sporting events were deemed as essential services in recent weeks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the nation’s top infectious disease expert and has been at the forefront of educating many on the situation with COVID-19, laid out a scenario where major sports leagues could get back to action.
"There's a way of doing that," Fauci told Snapchat's Peter Hamby last week. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put (the drivers) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. ... Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."
Running a race in May would be a big boon for NASCAR as it does have a 10-year, $8.2 billion deal with Fox. Right now though it isn’t getting any of that as it only is paid after a race is run and no races have been run since the FanShield 500 on March 8 in Phoenix.
Cabarrus County wouldn’t be helped much financially by a race being run without fans though as it would lose out on a good portion of money due to no sales tax coming in from people spending at the event.
But to run a race would bring a sense of normalcy back to a state and County which has effectively been on lockdown since the middle of March.
Charlotte Motor Speedway hopes it can bring some of that back Memorial Day weekend.
“For 60 years, this race has been a Memorial Day Weekend tradition at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and we want to do everything possible to support NASCAR, the dozens of race teams in North Carolina and the fans to get back on track,” Marcus Smith said. “We will work with the governor, state and local government and health officials to make that happen.”