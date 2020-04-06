The number of total deaths from COVID-19 in Cabarrus County as of 11 a.m. Monday is two, with one of those being from Virginia and counted in Virginia.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance website reports two deaths but officials are working to change the number to reflect state data which shows only one death for Cabarrus County.
At the last update this morning, Cabarrus County had 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
More data and links to data and information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCHH) are available at https://www.cabarrushealth.org/579/Cabarrus-County-COVID-19-Data
As of 11 a.m. Monday, NCHH reported 2870 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 33 deaths.