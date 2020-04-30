The Concord Police Department has charged a Concord woman with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
The department filed charges against Kayla Joy Mitchell, 23, Thursday, April 30 after she turned herself in to investigators, according to a press release from CPD.
Concord police and fire along with Cabarrus County EMS were called at approximately 9:17 a.m. to Mitchell’s home Saturday, April 4, after a 911 call regarding an unresponsive infant. The child received prompt medical attention but was later pronounced deceased. After an investigation, officials said the child died due to asphyxiation as a result of co-sleeping with Mitchell.
The Cabarrus County Department of Social Services had investigated Mitchell several times prior for co-sleeping with her other children. Social service officials had warned Mitchell repeatedly against co-sleeping with her infant and other children but she disregarded their advice, police said.
After reviewing the case, the Cabarrus District Attorney agreed to file criminal charges.
She was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $150,000 bond. Her first appearance in court was scheduled for Friday, May 1.