CONCORD — In honor of Juneteenth, the Subway at 3805 Concord Pkwy S., Suite #152 in Concord will be giving out a free six-inch sub for any child between the ages of 2 and 12 years old on Friday.
Each child will be allowed on free sandwich from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Owners James and Rhoda Waters are long-time residents of Concord and offered this promotion last week as well.
They opened their restaurant two years ago as the first in the Charlotte area and second in the state to feature the new Fresh Forward design.
They also own shows in Locust and Midland.
“We have created a very welcoming space for customers to enjoy a meal,” James said at their grand opening in Concord in April 2018. “It’s clean and bright, and inspired by the fresh vegetables we serve in our handcrafted sandwiches and salads every day.”
All Subways are locally owned in North Carolina and employ more than 8,000 people.
To contact this Subway in Concord, call 704-960-4216.