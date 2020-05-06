CONCORD— The City of Concord has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2019.
The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit and community-owned electric utilities.
The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data. It then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” said Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has his or her lights out for less than half the time, compared to other types of utilities.
“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Concord powered,” said Bob Pate, electric systems director for the city.