CONCORD – The City of Concord released City Manager Lloyd Payne's recommended fiscal year 2020-2021 annual budget today, May 29, which proposed a budget total of $268,898,365.
This budget also suggests a 4% increase from the previously adopted 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. But the proposed revenues were estimated conservatively, according to the budget proposal, due to the economic constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recommended budget also increases the general fund budget by $7,685,087 from the previous 2019-2020 fiscal year. The Cabarrus County tax revaluation showed an 18% growth in the city’s assessed values.
This growth will result in an increase in ad valorem tax revenues. This translates into the overall revenue increase shown in the general fund budget – because ad valorem taxes make up the majority of the general fund revenues.
Due to the tax revaluation, the city calculated a revenue neutral rate – which is required during a revaluation year. The revenue neutral tax rate is about $0.42 per $100 valuation.
But the recommended budget maintains the ad valorem tax rate initially implemented in 2013 of $0.48 per $100 of valuation.
But the city does estimate that ad valorem collection rates will drop from 99% to 96% due to the constraints COVID-19 may put on residents. But the 96% collection rate still results in a $7.9 million increase in property tax revenue.
There is also a projected loss in local option sales tax for the upcoming fiscal year. Sales tax collections are predicted to drop by 11% compared to the previous fiscal year. This decrease is directly related to the COVID-19 economic impact, according to the budget proposal.
Prior to the pandemic, sales tax distributions had increased around 5% in the current fiscal year. But now that growth has stopped. The city also anticipates that the sales tax distributions will continue to decline into fiscal year 2020-2021.
The recommended budget also includes additional mandates from the city council to certain funds and projects. They include: a $0.50 to the transportation improvement fund, $0.01 designated to affordable housing and $0.01 for parks and recreation projects.
But due to the impact on general fund revenues from the pandemic, the proposed budget only funds half of these amounts.
If additional general fund revenues increase above the numbers estimated in the recommended budget, the city council may appropriate those revenues to fully fund the mandates. Until then, the mandates will remain funded with half the amount, said Public Affairs and Projects Manager Peter Franzese.
The city has also seen a 2.4% increase in waste water treatment rates. Residents will not see any increases though. The city’s wastewater fund will absorb the wholesale rate increase without passing it on to retail customers, Franzese stated.