UPDATE Concord Police, Monday 3:04 p.m.: Mrs. Boehlke was located in a wooded area near her residence. At this time she has been taken to a medical facility for evaluation.
The Concord Police Department would like to thank the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department, Concord Fire, Cabarrus County EMS and the NC Highway Patrol for their assistance.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Patricia Niedfeldt Boehlke. Ms. Boehlke was reported missing earlier this morning by her family.
She was last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th at her residence at Crescent Heights retirement community located at 240 Branchview Dr. NW, Concord. Ms. Boehlke has been diagnosed with Dementia.
Ms. Boehlke is 77 years old, approximately 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ms. Boehlke was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray/brown dress pants, brown boots, glasses, and a hearing aid.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Boehlke is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.