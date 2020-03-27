CONCORD — There are lots of unknowns right now with the COVID-19 pandemic. And with unknowns can come some uneasiness.
Cabarrus Health Alliance announced Friday there are now 30 cases of the virus in the county. This comes two days after a “stay-at-home” proclamation was issued that went active at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.
It’s easy for that to make someone uneasy. And it can’t be easy for children right now either as they haven’t been in school for a couple of weeks and won’t be again until at least May 15 after Governor Roy Cooper declared that earlier this week.
Add that to the fact children are now being told to stay at home and there’s bound to be some anxiety there.
But Concord Police Department officers are doing all they can to alleviate some of that potential fear as best as they can.
Thursday they went out around town and did what they could to help.
Master Police Officer Marty Barhardt who works on a motor unit was out training two officers Thursday evening. He made sure to take some time to speak with some children and let them know things were going to be just fine.
“We had just assigned two people to our motor unit so we were actually out doing a little riding time with them and training,” Barnhardt said. “So we were doing it through the neighborhoods to just show a police presence and then we saw the kids out.
“So when we saw the kids we would stop and talk to them and just tell them everything’s going to be OK.”
The officers took the time to talk to the children and even handed out some Concord Jr. Police Officer stickers.
The Willis family has two children, Shannon and Conor, and both of them took their stickers and placed them on the hoods of their little cars.
They’re basically law enforcement now.
But in all seriousness, Barnhardt and his fellow officers are doing their best to make everyone feel as safe as they can in such an uncertain time.
“We’re just trying to be vigilant in the neighborhoods and let them see us and that we’re not trying to police them but just to make sure that they’re safe,” he said.
Cabarrus County is one of several in the state to issue a “stay-at-home” proclamation along with Mecklenburg.
Cooper signed in an order for the state Friday.
Gatherings of 10 or more people are currently banned under the order. But as Barnhardt says, as long as everyone follows it everything will be OK.
“Obey the order that the Governor and the county and the city have put out.,” he said. “Just stay at home and only go out if you need something from the grocery store. Pay attention to the order and everything will be fine.”
He continued: “They’re not doing it to punish people they’re just doing it to keep the community safe.”