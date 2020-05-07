CONCORD – The Concord Police Department arrested a Concord pastor on charges of sexual offenses of a child, according to a press release from CPD.
Police arrested Brian Michael Mahiques, 41, today, May 7, on two counts of statutory sexual offense of a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
The investigation into Mahiques began in the spring of 2019 when the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services sent a report on a sexual assault on a minor to Concord investigators. The report indicated that the victim had recently disclosed to their parents that they were sexually assaulted by Mahiques on numerous occasions from 2005-2006, CPD said.
Mahiques had been the victim’s youth pastor at The Refuge Church.
At the time of the incidents, The Refuge Church was located in Concord at 1030 Central Drive NW. A different church is located at that address now and has no relations with the suspect or the Refuge.
During the initial investigation, investigators located a second victim – also a member of the youth group at The Refuge Church – who indicated that they also were sexually assaulted by Mahiques during the same time period, police said.
Both victims, who were under the age of 16, have indicated that some of the incidents occurred during youth events and on the church property.
Mahiques is currently the lead pastor at Encounter Church in Concord located at 681 Sunderland Road. He is also an instructor at The Daniel Academy of Concord – a private school operated under Encounter Church.
After being taken into custody, Mahiques was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $1 million bond.
Concord investigators will conduct follow up interviews to determine if any other victims exist.
The Concord Police Department asks that anyone with information call 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.