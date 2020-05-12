CONCORD –The City of Concord has opened a resident survey for the George W. Liles Parkway Small Area Plan.
A public involvement process for this area kicked off yesterday, May 11 with a virtual community meeting. The resident input survey also opened up yesterday and will remain open through June 5.
Residents who missed the meeting can view it at the link provided on the input survey.
Small Area Plans guide future decisions on land use, zoning, transportation, open space and other improvements. They also identify opportunities for commercial revitalization, economic development and mixed-use development.
By participating in the planning process, Concord citizens can give neighborhood insights and other suggestions to city planners who can incorporate those ideas into small area plans.
The community typically participates in this type of process through public meetings and surveys.
A 2005 small area plan for Concord Parkway and Roberta Church Road identified a land use pattern for 780 acres of largely undeveloped land. It also recommended the alignment used to construct the George W. Liles Parkway extension, particularly the interchange with Concord Parkway S (US 29).
This plan also envisioned the Coddle Creek greenway, identified major activity centers, recommended urban and pedestrian friendly development and identified other future opportunities to ensure attractive and sustainable development.
The area has changed since 2005, but the 780 acres of land off George W. Liles Parkway remains mostly undeveloped.
City planning staff are working to update this small area plan, and expanded its boundaries west to Coddle Creek and east to George W. Liles Parkway and Stough Road.
The plan will focus on two distinct areas:
- Area A: Mostly undeveloped land located in the Central Concord District per the 2030 Land Use Plan, which closely matches the 2005 Small Area Plan boundaries
- Area B: Mostly residential with some small scale industrial and undeveloped land near Highway 49
Residents will be able to complete the community input survey. Its results will help establish the community’s vision for future development along George W. Liles Parkway.
The input survey will be available on the city's public engagement portal: concord.publicinput.com.