In order to support our retailers, employees and local community, and in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, we have temporarily modified our operating hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday through Saturday), and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Sunday), effective from Tuesday, March 17.
Each store or restaurant's operating hours may vary. Please check their websites for the latest information.
We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with federal, state and local health officials and will provide any additional updates as they come available.