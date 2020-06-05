CONCORD — Concord Middle School handed out its grade-level awards Friday in addition to its teacher awards.
You can read more on the teacher awards at independenttribune.com.
Principal Liz Snyder introduced the awards online via Facebook from the gymnasium where the students would have received their honors had it not been for schools shutting down as educational buildings for the academic year in April.
“It was only fitting that I come to the gym to be where you would be sitting if we were doing our eighth-grade graduation in person, but never fear, you are here and today we honor you,” she said. “You are here in the hallways driving me crazy slapping those metal signs going class to class.
“You are in the cafeteria waiting around lingering for friends as they come in from other classes with just laughter filled as you congregate.
“You are in the doorway saying ‘Good morning Dr. Snyder, I hope you have a great day,’ and on those same busses rolling out in the afternoon wishing us well.
“You are here in the the classroom, both the combination of collaborative chaos and silent testing, but in each setting working so hard for your grades and the curriculum and the standards that we’ve taught.
“You are on the athletic fields, you are in the band room, you are in the art room, you are here, you are Concord Middle School, you are our Miners and today we honor you.”
The school handed out awards for everything from math to PE and here is a list of every single one of them.
6th grade
- Marlyn Amaya Garcia – ELA
- Austin Reeves – ELA
- Lorena Ramirez Zarate – Math, Principal’s Award
- Carson Taylor - Math
- Ajayla Jackson – Science
- Steven Lopez - Science
- Mariah Adams – S.S.
- Emberli Carrillo Perez – S.S.
- Hayden Burns -Math
- Dominque Jenkins - Math
- Aida Marquez Najera -ELA
- Luke Fegley – ELA
- Emily Harrison – Science, Chorus
- Abigail Williams - Science
- SaMyah Miller – S.S., CTE
- Aeden Morley – S.S.
- Joshua Aguilar – Math
- Alexandra Navarro Torres - Math
- Anthony Lim – AMPS
- Brianna Mason - AMPS
- Alana Price – ALPS
- Declaen Edwards – ALPS, Band
- Lilli Hill – Chinese, Chorus
- Kimberly Barrera Marin - Chinese
- Emily Harrison – Spanish, Chorus
- Michelle Tzunun Lopez – Spanish, Visual Art
- Zoey Wood – Visual Art, CTE
- Dylan Blake – Visual Art
- Fe’nyx Fernandors – Visual Art
- Aiden Elledge – Band
- Jocelyn Cortes Perez – Performing Arts
- Zoie Floyd – Performing Arts
- Lucy Witte – CTE, Health/PE
- Katelyn Rhodes – CTE
- Jacob Davis – CTE
- TaiJon Saunders – CTE
- Azaria Blount – Health/PE
- Stazia Briggs – Health/PE, Kindness
- Carson Taylor – Health/PE
- Leeyuna Brewton – Health/PE
- Edwin Hernandez Milla – Health/PE
- Katelynn Ferguson – Health/PE
- Madison Powell – Health/PE
- Elizabeth Mills – IB
- Brenda Bonilla Marquez – IB
- Karen Coyote Marin – IB
- Ismael Patricio Anorve – Kindness
- Keyshia Howard – Kindness
7th grade
- Savion Anderson – SS, Principal’s Award
- Memphis Brown – SS
- Morgan King – Science
- Tessa Drabenstadt – Science
- Arianna Ellis – ELA
- Krista Nichols – ELA
- Breanna Avila Vasquez – Math
- Madeline Marden – Math
- Andrew Herrera Urbina – Science, Math
- Tylik Henry – Science
- Mia Switalksi – SS
- Mariah Franklin – SS
- Nevaeh Fields – Math
- Ashlyn Blue – ELA, Visual Art, CTE
- Johan DeCubellis – ELA
- Gage High – SS, Health/PE
- Korin Olivia Noyola – SS, Visual Arts
- Olivia Earnhardt – Science
- Orestes Alvarado – Science
- Maynor Hernandez – ELA
- Sydney Sosebee – ELA
- Genesis Joya – Math
- Jordi Tapia - Math
- Desmond Monte – Math 1, Band
- Natalie Nebrich – AMPS, Band
- Selena Ramirez – AMPS, Spanish, Visual Art, Health/PE
- Megan Clemens – ALPS, Chorus
- Kristopher Jones – Math
- Chloe Grant – Math
- McKayla Pyle – ELA
- Mason Porter – ELA
- Hayley Clemens – Chinese
- Bree Kendrick – Chinese, Health/PE
- Eva Efird – Spanish
- Kelvin Diaz Mejia – ESL
- Ashlyn Taylor – Visual Arts
- Emma Young – Chorus
- Aziah Fowler – Global Music
- Ajunee’ King – Global Music
- Alexa Moon – Global Music
- Jaeda Douglas – Global Music
- Hayley Clemens – CTE
- Keegan Rett – CTE
- Saul Narvaez Gonzalez – CTE
- Karla Olivares Chavez – CTE
- Danielle Kueviakoe – CTE
- Giselle Flores Alvarenga – Health/PE
- Jayden Young Williams – Health/PE
- Lucas Guerriero – Health/PE
- Isaac Daley – IB
- T’Nasjn Cherry – IB
- Heydi Salamanca – IB
- Bethany Garcia Cortes – Kindness
- Araceli Perez Lopez – Kindness
- Kayli Hernandez Ramos – Kindness
8th Grade
- Ryleigh Eudy – ELA, Principal’s Award
- David Lowder -ELA
- Nestor Melendez Ocampo – Math
- Ella Pierce – Math, Kindness
- Sawyer Parker – SS
- Heidy Arenellas Figueroa – SS
- Jalia Brown -Science
- Deegan Wilson – Science
- Sarah Weaver – SS
- Logan McFarland – SS
- Kate Smith – Math
- Jaquilan Wallace – Math, Health/PE
- Adeola Fapetu – ELA
- McKenna Cooper – ELA
- Kimberly Valdivia Gonzalez – ELA
- Ashley Tzunun Lopez – Science, Perfect Attendance (3 years), Chorus, IB Reflective
- Delilah Vejar – Science
- Hillary Luc – Math 1, IB Knowledgeable
- Willow Croom – Math 1, Visual Art
- Caridad Bernard – ALPS
- Josh McIntosh – ALPS
- Alyssa Hall – ALPS, Health/PE, IB Balanced
- Lily Witte – ALPS
- Keyon Smith – SS
- Ethan Tredway – SS
- Tiffany Mason – Chinese, Health/PEwa
- McKenzee Jenkins – Chinese
- Victoria Dutterer – Spanish
- Asiah Banks – Spanish, IB Communicator
- Racheel Bernal Sandoval – ESL
- Asiah Banks – Visual Art
- Kaleb Lowder – Visual Art, Health/PE, IB Principled
- Alex Hunt – Visual Art
- Autumn Sanders – Chorus
- Jessica Cruz Chavez – Global Music, CTE
- Joshua Lyles – Global Music
- Denise Bedolla – Band
- Asher Taylor – Band
- Donelle Bond – Global Music
- Alondra Dominguez Mejia – Global Music, Math
- John Ross – CTE
- Madison Fairley – CTE
- Chaylen Flake – CTE
- Connor Riley – CTE, Kindness
- McKenzee Jenkins – CTE
- Alexa Garcia Perez – Health/PE
- Caden Viar – Health/PE
- Marley Higgins – Health/PE
- Katherine Smith – Health/PE
- Hugo Rodriguez Villatoro – IB Inquirer
- Joshua McIntosh – IB Open Minded
- Alexis Clark – IB Caring
- Yamileth Anorve – IB Thinker
- Tyler Ledbetter – IB Risk-taker
- Demarion Pulley - Kindness