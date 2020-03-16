Concord-area McDonald's are offering free lunches to children 12 and under while schools are closed over the next two weeks due to concerns over COVID-19.
According to Mt. Pleasant Middle School, McDonald's will offer the choice of a free plain cheeseburger, plain hamburger or 4-piece nugget and a small fry, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
McDonald's asks that parents use the drive-thru to order these meals and a child must be present.
Parents will need to let the cashier know they are a Cabarrus County student.
Offer is valid at only these stores:
McDonald’s
1511 Hwy 29 N
Concord, NC 28025
McDonald’s
730 Cabarrus Ave W
Concord, NC 28027
McDonald’s
7810 Lyles Lane
Concord, NC 28027
McDonald’s
3405 US Hwy 601 S
Concord, NC 28025
Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools are also offering free lunches to children while school is out.