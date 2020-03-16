McDonald's

McDonald's will offer the choice of a free plain cheeseburger, plain hamburger or 4-piece nugget and a small fry, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 Courtesy Photo (New York Post)

Concord-area McDonald's are offering free lunches to children 12 and under while schools are closed over the next two weeks due to concerns over COVID-19.

According to Mt. Pleasant Middle School, McDonald's will offer the choice of a free plain cheeseburger, plain hamburger or 4-piece nugget and a small fry, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McDonald's asks that parents use the drive-thru to order these meals and a child must be present.

Parents will need to let the cashier know they are a Cabarrus County student.

Offer is valid at only these stores:

McDonald’s

1511 Hwy 29 N

Concord, NC 28025

McDonald’s

730 Cabarrus Ave W

Concord, NC 28027

McDonald’s

7810 Lyles Lane

Concord, NC 28027

McDonald’s

3405 US Hwy 601 S

Concord, NC 28025

Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools are also offering free lunches to children while school is out.

You can find out where here and here.

