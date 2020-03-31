Due to COVID-19 and the Cabarrus County Stay At Home Order, The Concord License Plate Agency will observe the following hours:
Wednesday, April 1 through Thursday, April 16, closed.
The license plate office is scheduled to reopen Friday, April 17, with normal hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When the office reopens it will adhere to CDC and WHO social distancing guidelines, only six (6) people will be allowed inside the lobby at one time and will be asked to maintain six feet between one another. All customers who arrive by 3 p.m. will helped.