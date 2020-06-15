CONCORD – The Concord City Council approved the annexation of five lots along or near Roberta Road during last Thursday’s council meeting.
The lots – about 3.325 acres in total – are located at 3133 Roberta Road, 3233 Roberta Road, 3221 Roberta Road, 3494 Marlboro Dr. SW and 3610 Shadowcrest Dr. SW. The properties are owned by Journey Capitol LLC. The annexation petition was put forward by Michael McManus of PresPro Custom Homes.
The property was originally labelled as county medium density residential and was re-labeled as residential medium density for the city under the annexation. The 2030 Land Use Plan labels the land under suburban neighborhood designation. The surrounding area is labeled as residential village and office institutional use.
The site plan submitted with the annexation application shows five single-family lots. But one of the lots, located at Shadowcrest Drive SW, could be split into two at a later date. Water and sewer is already available at these lots.
This property annexation has been brought before the council at two other previous meetings but was denied approval. In August 2019, three parcels of land along Robert Road owned by Journey Capitol were put forward for annexation with a plan to put 16 single-family townhomes on the property. The council denied the petition for annexation stating that the council did not find the proposed use to be consistent with the surrounding neighborhood.
In December 2019 the city council denied another annexation petition for the property. The new application showed a site plan for a single-family development with two additional parcels of land bringing the total property to about 3.325 acres.
The new site plan showed that the property would be developed with 12 single-family lots. But during the December 2019 meeting, city staff stated that the site plan was under review and indicated that the design may not meet city standards for fire turning radius and did not recommend the proposed plan from a services standpoint.
Staff also stated that the lots proposed in the plan were significantly smaller than the lots in the surrounding neighborhoods, which made the site plan inconsistent with the surrounding neighborhood and the land use plan. The petition was then again denied in January 2020.
The June 11 public hearing for the annexation did have one person speak in opposition to the annexation of the properties.