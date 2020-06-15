CONCORD – The Concord City Council approved the appropriation of $16,852.51 from the Community Development Block Grant of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to local organizations.
The city received $400,339 from the CARES Act April 2. Since then, the city has appropriated $233,668.41 to public service agencies and organizations providing for immediate community needs related to COVID-19. The funds have been used for things like masks, hand sanitizer, food and other essential services.
Since the last meeting, Cabarrus Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas requested $8,857.51 to purchase food and to pay for staff costs that are not currently covered by other grants.
This will also be used to provide families in the Logan Community with hot meals for specified individuals and groups in the community. This project will be in partnership with Sysco, Cabarrus Events Council and several churches in the Logan Community.
Cabarrus Health Alliance has requested 2,000 masks to have available for clients in clinics and testing site within Concord. The total cost for the request is $7995
The total amount left in the CDB fund is $149,818.08 after this last funding appropriation.
During the city council’s work session Tuesday, June 9, Council member Brian King asked a few questions to clarify who Big Brothers Big Sisters was providing the meals for in the Logan Community, making sure efforts were not duplicated. He expressed concern about making sure the council used the funds in the best way possible, considering the recent spike in COIVD-19 cases in the county and the state. He said he worried that the needs of the community may continue even after the funds have been spent.
“I’ve just seen in the news today that North Carolina has spiked at its highest 7-day average, so I think there is still more pain to come. I want to make sure that we are not just blowing it all. And I don’t know if the federal government is going to come out with more later,” King stated. “We just need to be cautious – when I see the running total going down – because I think that we are still increasing our cases in North Carolina.”
Mary L. Powell-Carr, Concord community development manager, answered King’s question, stating that the food provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters is reaching different groups than other agency food programs like the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County and CCM. Also, the meals provided to the Logan Community would be hot meals instead of non-perishable food items.
Carr assured King that the appropriated funds were given carefully and that city staff were aware of the rate at which the funds are being used. But, she said, they have been used to provide essential services.
“We don’t see the need for this going away this month. So we have been conscious in thinking about what do we possibly need in a month, or two months, or three months. And not knowing how this is going to pan out, we don’t want to spend everything immediately,” Carr said. “We do want to see exactly what happens, but there are immediate needs that have been brought to our attention and we do want to make sure that we are there to assist residents.”