CONCORD — The Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club will be collecting cleaning supplies and safety items for the Salvation Army on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations can be received at Grimsley’s Jewelry at 5405 Village Drive, Concord (Afton Village).

They are requesting the following items:

  • Disposable gloves
  • Face Masks
  • Hand Soap (liquid)
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Bar Soap
  • Disinfectant Wipes
  • Disinfectant Spray
  • Dish washing liquid (e.g. Dawn)
  • Dishwasher tabs
  • Kitchen cleaning spray with bleach
  • Paper Towels
  • Individual packs of Kleenex/facial tissues
  • Laundry Detergent

