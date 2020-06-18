CONCORD — The Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club will be collecting cleaning supplies and safety items for the Salvation Army on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donations can be received at Grimsley’s Jewelry at 5405 Village Drive, Concord (Afton Village).
They are requesting the following items:
- Disposable gloves
- Face Masks
- Hand Soap (liquid)
- Hand Sanitizer
- Bar Soap
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Disinfectant Spray
- Dish washing liquid (e.g. Dawn)
- Dishwasher tabs
- Kitchen cleaning spray with bleach
- Paper Towels
- Individual packs of Kleenex/facial tissues
- Laundry Detergent