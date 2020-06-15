CONCORD – The Concord City Council adopted the recommended fiscal year 2020-2021 $269 million budget, during last Thursday’s council meeting.
The budget – adopted June 11 – totals $268,898,365, which is a 4% increase from the previously adopted 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. Despite this increase, the budget was created conservatively, according to the budget proposal, due to the economic constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the general fund budget, there is a total increase of $7,685,087 from the previous 2019-2020 fiscal year, in the current budget. This increase was aided by the Cabarrus County tax revaluation, which showed an 18% growth in the city’s assessed values.
The budget maintains the ad valorem tax rate that has been in place since 2013 of $0.48 per $100 of valuation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left a good deal of uncertainty about the city’s future financial state, but they hope to get back close to normal in 2021, City Manager Lloyd Payne said
“With this crisis, there is a great deal of uncertainty with our local state and national economy. We know that there will be revenue short falls especially as it relates to sales tax monies. Currently there are no guarantees that these monies will be recovered or replenished by the state or federal government,” said Payne.
For the upcoming fiscal year, there is a projected loss in local option sales tax revenues. Sales tax collections are predicted to drop by 11% compared to the previous fiscal year. This decrease is directly related to the COVID-19 economic impact, Payne stated.
Prior to the pandemic, sales tax distributions had increased around 5% in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. But now that growth has stopped. The city also anticipates that the sales tax distributions will continue to decline into fiscal year 2020-2021.
This budget was created to first fund the base services and operations for the city, Payne said. Its second purpose was to expand operations to enhance the quality of life for residents. This budget, he said, accomplishes both of those goals.
The budget also includes additional mandates from the city council to certain funds and projects. They include: a $0.50 to the transportation improvement fund, $0.01 designated to affordable housing and $0.01 for parks and recreation projects.
Bu the budget will only fund half of these amounts, until additional revenues are gained, the city manager said.
“Due to the COVID-19 crisis and revenue uncertainties, the budget ordinance only reflects half of these allocations. It is my intention to fully fund these opportunities when additional revenues are realized,” he said. “If this does not occur, I will work with council on alternative ways to fully fund these allocations no later than the end of the fiscal year.”
For storm water, water and sewer, residents will not see any increase in rates, despite a 2.4% increase from Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County. The city will absorb this increase instead of passing it down to residents.
The budget also allots for 39 full time employee positions. Of those positions, 21 will be in the Concord Fire Department and 7 will be in the Concord Police Department. Payne also proposed an average increase of 2% for employees with merit increases ranging from 1% to 3% and asked that the career development program continue in the coming fiscal year to invest in city employees.
“Our employees are our greatest asset and I want the city of concord to be a preferred employer for local government professionals in our area,” he said.