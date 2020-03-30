People everywhere are looking for ways to help in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and one group throughout Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties are lending assistance with their sewing machines.
A group of about 100 people have come together to form the Facebook group “Masks for Front Line Heroes,” and together they are sewing and distributing personal protective equipment for health care workers and others in need across the area.
Elizabeth Creason is an administrator for the group and has seen it grow extremely fast in the last week. In that time the group has made more than 140 masks and has received requests for more than 600.
Creason and her mother Gail Davis were instrumental in starting this up and have been very active on the page both posting how-to videos for making the masks as well as patterns for them.
They knew there were people out there who could help, but the response they have gotten when asking for others to pitch in has exceeded their expectations.
It all began when Creason’s sister — who is a health care worker — expressed the need for some P.P.E. and it took off from there.
“My mother and I have this thing where we get ideas and we don’t really curb them, we just let them keep growing, and that’s honestly what just happened here,” she said. “My mom saw that my sister needed stuff, and well, seeing that my sister needed some, realized that other people needed some and asked if I had any other people who would be able to help and I was like, ‘Well, yeah.’
“And then the word of mouth just never really stopped and we haven’t really stopped it.”
“Masks for Front Line Heroes” has people sewing masks, donating money to make masks and others distributing masks.
Over the next couple of days they will be getting in about 200 more for distribution, and if they were not to get any more requests in that time, they would be able to fulfill all of their orders over the next few days.
However, they do get people asking for more every day, so logically, they have plenty of more work to do. The good thing is though, these masks can be used more than once.
“With proper sanitation they are completely reusable,” Creason said. “Part of the reason we’re going with the fabrics and such that we’ve chosen is that they have to be able to hold up to extreme washing.
“The idea is that basically the same washing process that you would put, like, hospital bedsheets through, that these would be able to handle that same treatment.”
The Facebook Group has received requests from every Atrium Health branch in the area for these masks. They have also fulfilled orders to emergency responders or simply those who may be at a higher risk of contracting this virus.
And this is all around the Charlotte area. There are people helping in Charlotte, Concord, Harrisburg and Kannapolis. It has truly become a gathering of community members simply wanting to help out in any way they can.
“The community needs to band together to get through this,” Creason said. “And I think this is just one way that people can help those who are on the front lines and if you have the ability find a way to help.”
If you are in need of a mask or know someone who needs one, you can find the Facebook page here.