Atrium Health continues to receive donations as the fight against COVID-19 continues. Atrium expressed appreciation for every donation and highlighted some in a news release.
Weekly donation roundup for the past week:
» In March, Jane Wu donated and organized a drive to get tens of thousands of PPE to Atrium Health University City. Teammates at the hospital wanted to thank her for the generous donations and continued support by organizing a drive-thru thank you parade. On Monday, May 18, teammates lined up near the front entrance of Atrium Health University City with signs of gratitude to let Jane know how much they appreciate everything she has done to support the community and Atrium Health.
» Atrium Health continues to receive food donations from a number of organizations and community members at each of our facilities. We are grateful for the outpouring of support to keep our health care workers fed and energized during this pandemic. We couldn’t possibly thank everyone for the donations, but have pictures from several recent food donations including:
» 500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.
» American Deli International.
» DeMayo Law offices.
» Atrium Health’s Materials Resource Management would like to thank teammates for assembling more than 6,000 face shields to be used across Atrium Health. The number continues to grow thanks to the work of Materials Resource Management, Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute and so many others. “It gives me great privilege to know we work alongside teammates who go above and beyond to ensure the safety and protection of not just themselves, but others throughout the system,” said Janelle Willis, manager, Materials Resource Management at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. “When tasked with assembling the face shields, I thought this would be a great opportunity to partner with our teammates at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Invasive Cardiology. It was unbelievable the amount of support we received; leaders and front-line teammates continue to provide immeasurable support. The camaraderie and support shown during these unprecedented times is a true testament, that we are in fact ALL in this together!”