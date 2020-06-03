How are people of faith worshiping God in the midst of this health crisis? How are our spiritual sanctuaries in Cabarrus County surviving such difficult times?
Christians, Jews, and Muslims’ highest expression of their connection with God has always been gathering together to read Scriptures, teach, sing, and pray. But now, how can we worship God in the Age of the Covid-19 Pandemic?
Our spiritual ancestors also experienced such terrible times. In the Torah/Old Testament, written during a period of exile from the Holy Land, the psalmist pleaded: “How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land?” (Psalm 137:4)
Never in our history has gathering together for worship created such an existential threat to human health. When we come too close physically to one another, we expose others and ourselves to an illness that strikes primarily the most vulnerable among us. Until there is a vaccine, good hygiene and moral concern for one another dictate new ways of gathering.
Since March (it seems like years), our health professionals and community leaders have urged us to remain at a “social distance” from one another. Such pleas are not political or retributive but recognized ways of controlling an unseen enemy.
While our courts have lifted mandatory restrictions for places of worship, most congregations are taking seriously the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control: no shaking hands, no hugs, no passing of the peace, no singing, no choirs, no passing of the plates, no sharing in holy meals, and more. Especially hard has been losing large celebrations of weddings and mourning during funerals.
All these activities, which have been essential sources of our spiritual health, have been set aside for a season.
These restrictions are not just local but global. The Wailing Wall in Jerusalem enforces social distancing from other people at prayer. St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican is sparsely populated. The Al Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount in Jerusalem is closed. Most Jewish synagogues canceled community Passover feasts. Christian churches were closed for Easter.
Some religious leaders believe that such restrictions are a challenge to the free expression of religion. Others see such recommendations as an attack on religion itself. I simply disagree.
Opening places of worship open too quickly without strict social distancing threatens our common ability to control this disease. Congregations that chose to ignore such advice are then responsible for those people infected by their behavior and our community’s ability to control this disease.
Most leaders of faith communities, not under legal compulsion but moral caution, understand the need for worship in new ways. Most congregations in Cabarrus County are following the new rules. Congregations in our own community have found new avenues to honor God and build community.
Online services, video-streaming, phone trees, frequent emails, online communion, and more have kept people of faith in touch with one another and God. People have discovered anew the power of individual reading of Scripture, praying, fasting, and singing. Worship is happening outdoors and in drive-in services. We stay in touch with virtual Sunday School classes, Bible studies. Delivering food to isolated families and contributing online also helps. Community continues.
All of these activities have stretched our imaginations and forced us to learn new skills. We are singing new songs in a strange world.
Caring for the health of oneself and others is a sign of spiritual faithfulness. Wearing a mask is a public statement that we love ourselves and other people, which Christians call The Great Commandment.
For example, I never imagined that the only way I could visit with my 89-year-old mother is not by sitting by her bed, holding her hand, and saying a prayer. Instead, she (who has never used a computer) and my family are visiting by Zoom. And she and we know that we love each other. The family is not broken.
Personally, I am depressed and sad that I cannot worship beside the people in my local faith community. At the church I attend, we prayed, studied, and sang with one another in times of national tragedies and individual crises. Literally side-by-side we held each other up. I miss them deeply. Yet, despite the limits, we are still church.
Let’s return to the Bible. Psalm 137 despaired setting aside musical instruments and being forbidden to worship at the Temple. Sometimes attributed to the prophet Jeremiah, who watched the violent Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem, the psalmist was rightly angry. The psalm, unfortunately, ends by pleading for violent retribution against the people who caused the disruption.
Unlike the psalmist, I yearn that in our community, people of faith not use this time of social distancing to stir anger or seek retribution against anyone. Our enemy is not other people but instead a deadly virus. Flouting social distancing is disrespectful and aggressive. Putting our personal freedom ahead of love for others is wrong.
Instead, I hope that we use this time of exile from our places of worship and restrictions on how we worship as a call and opportunity to draw us closer to God and to one another.
For almost two thousand years, the Jewish people have not been able to worship God in the Temple in Jerusalem. Jews have been exiled from their most holy place of worship. But, the Jewish faith has been kept alive. Throughout the world and across generations, they have kept singing the Lord’s song.
At the end of Jewish Seder at Passover, the final phrase spoken for two millennium has been: “Next year in Jerusalem.” Next year, the Jewish people yearn that they shall be able to sing the Lord’s song in their own holy places. Hope triumphs over distress.
If the Jewish people can survive two thousand years of social distancing from Zion, we can manage for a while longer.
Maybe next month, maybe this fall, maybe next year all people of faith in our community and world will be able to sing the Lord’s song in the places where we love to worship in ways old and new.
But until that day, let us keep worshiping in new ways that honor our God and help keep one another safe.
For the next few weeks, I hope to share some ways that people of faith in our community are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for some more reports.