The oldest congregation in Cabarrus County focused primarily on meeting physical human need is The Salvation Army.
Many folks have made contributions to the Army in Red Kettles or Angel Trees at Christmas and through the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center at Cloverleaf Plaza at Exit 58 off I-85.
What fewer people know is that the Army is also a local congregation of Christians located less than half a mile from the center of Concord.
Just a block off Cabarrus Avenue East on Patterson Avenue, most people drive close to the church without recognizing this significant place of faith and service. Both a Protestant church and an international charitable organization, the Army serves around 25 million Americans a year.
Mission
The Salvationist mission statement speaks volumes: “The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message and ministry are based on the Bible and motivated by the love of God. The Salvationist mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.” The church does not offer secular social service programs but ministries to share Jesus’ love.
History
The Army was founded in 1865 in England by the one-time Methodist preacher William Booth and his wife Catherine as the East London Christian Mission. Abandoning traditional church structures, the couple fought for the souls of lost women and men suffering from poverty, addiction, prostitution, and more. Converts became Salvationists.
As Booth wrote: “While women weep, as they do now, I’ll fight; while children go hungry, as they do now, I’ll fight; while men go to prison, in and out, in and out, as they do now, I’ll fight; while there is a poor lost girl upon the streets, while there remains one dark soul without the light of God, I’ll fight to the very end!”
The mission of The Salvation Army began in the United States in 1880 by Eliza Shirley, a 16-year-old young woman.
The Army’s first facility in Concord was just west of downtown near the railroad tracks. At least as early as the 1930s they were serving distressed people in our community.
Theology
The theology of the Salvation Army derives from 19th century holiness Methodism, with an absolute focus on "the advancement of the Christian religion ... of education, the relief of poverty, and other charitable objects beneficial to society or the community of mankind as a whole."
Organization
In 131 countries there are over 1.5 million officers, soldiers, and adherents. The International Headquarters are in England and the U.S. National Headquarters are in Alexandria, Virginia.
The Salvation Army exhibits a military-style hierarchy. The head of the organization is a general. Clergy/officers have titles such as "lieutenant" or "major."
Officers live very simply and receive minimal pay. The Army provides housing and transportation. They live not in parsonages but “quarters.” The officers most often wear, including in worship, navy blue military-style uniforms.
Soldiers and supporters
Members are called “soldiers” who assist with community ministries and worship leadership. All officers and members abstain from the use of alcoholic beverages, illicit drugs, and tobacco. “The Salvation Army’s position on this comes from their foundation of helping individuals whose lives have been negatively impacted by substance abuse.”
Surrounding the corps members are millions of volunteers, the army behind the army. These folks, like Concord’s Women’s Auxiliary, are usually members of other Christian congregations who share the Army’s passion to serve. A number of other congregations also contribute to the Army’s work.
The list of people and organizations who have supported The Salvation Army in Concord over the years is a who’s who of our community. The recent “Souper Bowl” was one such example of support.
Officers
The Salvationist officers are trained extensively to proclaim the Gospel and serve as administrators, teachers, social workers, counselors, and musicians. Officers may only marry other officers, who serve together as partners in ministry. Uniquely, all clergy make the same salary according to years to service.
Their territorial training center is in Atlanta, where officers are trained in both theology and meeting human needs. Officers receive continual training to make them effective as pastors and providers of ministries that meet human physical while meeting spiritual needs through the hope of the Gospel.
Lieutenants Josh and Amanda Keaton
Josh Keaton grew up in Statesville, while Amanda is from West Virginia. The Keatons met as teenagers while working at a summer day camp led by the Salvationists. Ordained in 2016, the Keatons most recently served at the Army’s men’s rehabilitation shelter and church in Greenville, South Carolina until moving to Concord in 2019. They serve both Cabarrus County and Stanly County.
The Keatons are an attractive and energetic couple who are excited to serve among us. They have two sons, Elijah and Jeremiah. The family enjoys riding bikes, taking scenic trips, and watching movies. Amanda loves reading and Josh enjoys golf.
Church facility
The unassuming church has several functional buildings. The primary building with sanctuary and social services offices was built in 1971, and the current Center of Hope Shelter in 1987.
The sanctuary is a lovely, clean, and comfortable space with a large, wooden cross in the front. It has the unique appearance of an upside-down ark. Under the cross are chairs for a small praise team. The prayer rail at the front of the sanctuary is called the Mercy Seat.
Worship
Praise and Worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays includes an interactive service of hymn singing of traditional and contemporary music, reading the Bible, and a sermon. About half the congregation of 60 souls are children and youth who are thoroughly engaged in worship. The congregation is welcoming and engaged throughout the service.
The Salvationists do not celebrate Baptism or Holy Communion, although they may participate in such sacraments in other congregational settings. Pastors can perform marriages and funerals.
Impact
Each year, The Salvation Army of Concord and local partners in ministry serve over 30,000 meals and provide 9,000 nights of housing. Most of this service is through an independent 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that may receive corporate, individual, and government funds.
Nationally, 82 cents of every dollar donated supports the social services of The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is also a partner of The United Way.
Thanks to Amanda and Joshua Keaton for assistance with this article.
Next week: Building a new Center of Hope to aid our homeless neighbors.