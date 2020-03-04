By Rev. Andy Langford
The Chamber (formerly the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce) just awarded one of its highest honors: Nonprofit of the Year. Bethel Enrichment Center, a nonprofit associated with Bethel Baptist Church on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis, along with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Cabarrus County, shared the honor. The church’s charitable arm provides food, clothing, coaching, tutoring and more to over 500 children in our community.
These and other ministries of Bethel establish this congregation as one of the leading congregations in our community and region.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. BreakfastBethel serves our community in many ways. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast is an inspiring event. Hosted by Bethel Baptist, each January church leaders, politicians, educators and more share a large breakfast, musical presentations and prayers to honor the legacy of Dr. King and challenge one another to continue his mission.
Bethel’s hospitable youths and adults help with parking, open doors, escort people to tables and serve the meal.
A major congregationBethel is one of the largest African-American congregations in our community, with 1,100 active members and is adding 100 new members a year. Its goal to be “The Perfect Place for Imperfect People” has propelled the congregation to major ministries.
Bethel’s historic vision (spoken by everyone at every service) is “To impact the total man, spirit, soul and body, developing strong and mature Christians who are well-balanced, committed to excellence, walking in the order of God, and driven to possess the land. We are a Church where everybody is somebody and Christ is all.”
HistoryBethel began in 1958 as a tent ministry in Kannapolis’ Bethel community called “Tin Top Alley.” The Rev. Levi Reid and 12 charter members established the congregation. A small chapel was built in 1972.
The congregation is part of the United Missionary Baptist Association in Charlotte. A board of nine local members supervises Bethel’s ministry.
The Community Family Life Center, used for worship, gatherings and service, was built in 1996. The sanctuary that seats 800 people was built in 2010.
A future vision is to train some of the congregation’s 26 ministers (volunteers who lead particular ministries) to plant new congregations that share the church’s vision.
Operation Standard Sharing LoveMissions are the essential ministries of the church. The congregation offers over 30 ministries to help people grow spiritually, mentally and physically, both locally, nationally and internationally. Operation Standard is the umbrella for all these ministries.
One ministry offers minor repairs, yard work and fresh paint for distressed homes in our community. The Food Pantry provides basics twice a week. A Clothes Pantry helps children, especially with school uniforms in the Kannapolis School system. Tutoring takes place in three Kannapolis schools.
Other programsWednesday Bible studies are held at noon on the second and fourth Wednesdays, and at 7 p.m. weekly. Sunday is for primarily for worship and proclamation. The other events during the week are for education and service.
Ministries with men are a particular passion of the church. The congregation regularly hosts events for men to emphasize the important role of Christian men in their homes, church and community.
Youth Ministry is another significant ministry. Bethel tailors ministries for children and young adults in a manner that is energetic and relatable on both Sunday mornings and throughout the week.
FacilitiesThe Bethel Enrichment Center on Opal Street is the home of Bethel’s many outreach programs, including a summer nutrition food program, before and after school care, and summer programs for children,
The sanctuary is a rectangular auditorium, including eight large video screens. It has seating for 800 people. There are more children and youths present than most other local congregations. The church often shares its space with other congregations and ministries.
Worship
Sunday worship services are at 8 a.m., with an attendance of about 150 people, and 10:15 a.m. with about 600 present. Services are live-streamed on the internet. Women and men lead the energetic and engaging services.
The two-hour plus service at 10:15 a.m. may include a band with drums, guitars, and keyboard (off to the side not front and center), children/youth music, baby dedications and adult baptisms, liturgical dance, and exceptionally a time to pray at the front of the sanctuary that includes over half of the congregation. The congregation may sing praise choruses and hymns. At the time of offering, everyone carries gifts to the front of the worship space.
Pastor Johnson preaches for about one hour. His biblical texts encourage topical preaching. In a recent sermon “Commitment to Praise,” he and the whole congregation enthusiastically praised the Lord throughout the sermon. Depending on the Sunday, Johnson may wear a clerical collar and black robe, suit, or a black sweatshirt. In an energetic style, in which he both uses a manuscript and extemporaneous speaking, he reaches a crescendo with the band backing him up.
The congregation is actively engaged throughout the service. Folks stand, speak out, wave their hands, dance in the aisles, and encourage the leaders on the stage.
Pastor Antonia Johnson
Pastor Johnson is a native of Kannapolis. He was raised and educated in the Kannapolis schools and graduated from A.L. Brown High School. After graduation, Johnson enlisted in the United States Army and served our country faithfully for three years. He is energetic and always seeking new ways to serve our culture.
Just over twenty years ago, Johnson was licensed to preach by Bethel and first served as Youth Pastor and Associate Pastor. In 2013, Johnson became the senior pastor and has a passion to know his congregation and serve this community. The former Tara Thompson is the church’s First Lady, also a native of Kannapolis. The couple has three children.
Thanks to Pastor Johnson and Gerald Lundy for helping with this article.
See bbc-ministries.org for more information.
Andy Langford is a newly elected member of the Concord City Council. He is the former pastor at Central United Methodist Church and has been visiting many local congregations to discover the richness of Cabarrus County’s places of faith.