CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to accept Federal Grant funding to aid Cabarrus County Transportation in providing trips for seniors and handicapped individuals.
The City of Concord received an estimated $377,128 in grant funding under the Federal Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program (Section 5310) and took requests for allocation of funds over the last few months.
Cabarrus County Transportation provides approximately 30,000 trips a year for seniors and handicapped individuals. While they have everything in place to get their work done, there is a gap in funding to cover these trips.
This project is already in place so no new process would need to be implemented in order to begin service.
Cabarrus County Transportation currently utilizes the Home and Community Care Block Grant (HCCBG) and the Elderly and Handicapped portion of the State ROAP Grant to fund senior and handicapped trips.
The funding from these two grants falls short of the demand provided by Cabarrus County Transportation which is why it applied for the new program.
The total grant amount requested is $377,128.
These funds will be used for transportation of the elderly and handicapped individuals within the urban boundaries of Cabarrus County. There is a 50% match of $188,564. The match will be made up of $144,012 from the HCCBG (Home Care Community Block Grant) $87,395 from the ROAP (Rural Operating Assistance Program) and $42,843 from the County General Fund.
Commissioners held a public hearing at Monday’s meeting but no one asked to speak.
The vote will not be official until 24 hours have passed due to the new state rules on virtual meetings and public hearings.