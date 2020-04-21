Cabarrus County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Monday and approved of one new project, took a cautious step toward constructing a new home on Chestnut Street, and adopted a resolution regarding tax extensions.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve an economic development investment called Project Press.
Project Press proposed to locate at an existing industrial spec building located on Kannapolis Parkway with an investment of $68 million in real and personal property.
The project is expected to add 231 jobs to the area with wages well above the average in the County.
“Project Press is a new beverage co-packing company and will open a new state-of-the-art production facility to fill cans under contracts with brand-name companies to service the drink industry,” Samantha Grass, recruitment project manager with Cabarrus Economic Development, said. “The ownership of Project Press includes leaders that have been in the canning industry for decades.
“Based on expected growth, the company will install three canning lines in Year 1 and another two lines in Year 3.”
Project Press’s investment comes with a five-year grant equivalent to 85 percent of the ad valorem taxes on the increase in real and personal property tax values.
There was no public discussion on the proposal and no comments from County Commissioners either, so the proposal passed quickly.
Low income housing
The Commissioners also voted unanimously to approve approximately $140,000 in 2020-21 HOME funds which proposes constructing a new home for sale to a qualified applicant at 96 Chestnut Street SW in Concord to assist one low/moderate income person/family.
There are still some things to be sorted out with this situation though.
Director of Planning and Development Kelly Sifford had some comments while presenting during the meeting.
“I do have a little bit of reservation but we’re at a deadline point at which we have to move forward so we will monitor the situation and make a decision at a later date whether or not we go through with this project or do we need to come back to you and change directions,” she said.
The County’s initial plan was to do this project alongside the City of Concord, but the city decided to go in a different direction.
Sifford said the City had an issue with the types of funding it would be receiving for the project.
“We were going to collaborate with them on the Market Street project, but the type of funding that they received, they decided that basically that the two types of funding aren’t really good to go together,” she said. “And so they kind of informed me at the last minute on that, so they offered this opportunity to build on their property and sell a home within some of the things that we had talked about doing with affordable housing.
“My concern is that if we get into a longer recession-type situation that the people who would be qualified to buy these homes may be the most impacted and have the least ability to be able to purchase the homes.
“And during the recession, HUD (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) came out with a rule that said if you were constructing a home and didn’t sell it within a certain amount of time that then you’d have to rent the home and I know that we’re not interested necessarily in being landlords in that type of situation, so I kind of want to let it play out a little bit, see how the market does before we definitely go into constructing a home.”
Finally, the Commissioners discussed a resolution that would allow for an extension for organizations that pay occupancy taxes from April 20 to June 20 without penalty.
County Manager Mike Downs presented the Board with several requests from the area on relief from occupancy taxes.
County Tax Administrator David Thrift addressed the Board.
“Occupancy taxes of course are levied and collected by businesses when a room is rented overnight,” he said. “Those businesses are required to report those taxes collected and present those taxes to the county every month by the 20th of the month.
“As you know this pandemic has disrupted a lot of the hospitality industry, so we’ve had requests to be granted relief from those occupancy taxes, or extensions on those occupancy taxes. What this resolution will do is provide a waiver of the penalty associated with any payment that may be missed on the May 20 payment deadline.
“So as long as those taxes are paid in full by the June 20 payment deadline. So what this allows is a period of time for those organizations to make that payment by June 20 as opposed to the regular monthly payment and would waive the penalty associated there so the taxes are not being late, so the penalty that’s associated with the timing of the late payment.”
There were also questions about extending property tax listings.
Business and accounting firms have indicated that they have had trouble communicating with some clients so there is concern they won’t be able to meet listing deadlines.
The regular listing period for residential property taxes is Jan. 31. Failure to list results in a 10 percent penalty being added to the property tax bill, however, those paying the taxes can request an extension to April 15 as long as it is done before Jan. 31.
What the issue is now is that some residents who made the timely request for an extension are now having difficulty due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19 to make their April 15 deadline.
“While the Board does not have the authority to extend the deadline, what the Board does have the authority to do is compromise the penalty which may be associated with having missed that deadline,” Thrift said.
The resolution would allow the waiver of that penalty as long as those paying taxes are able to file by June 1.
The Board adopted the resolution by unanimous vote.
Other items
Vice Chair Diane Honeycutt said a medical supply donation drive for Atrium Health will be held Friday, April 24.
Healthcare workers are still in need of N95 masks, face shields, respirators etc.
“If anybody has any of these items that you would be willing to donate to Atrium Health, they would love to have you come by Friday, April 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to Atrium Health Cabarrus Northeast Plaza building,” she said.
Commissioner Lynn Shue also wanted to pass on a reminder that parks in the County are open with limited restrictions but to remember to practice social distancing when at those locations.
The commissioners also held closed session to discuss a legal issues.
The Board of Commissioners will meet again May 4 for a work session at 4 p.m.