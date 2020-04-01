Recently I obtained a book entitled "Why You Say It" by Webb Garrison. This book provides a history of different words and phrases we use. One of the words, "bribe", came from French householders of the 13th century commonly called a piece of bread from a loaf of bribe. The bread was likely to be given to an itinerant holy man who asked for food. In return for the bribe, the recipient often volunteered to honor the donor in his prayers. So, sometimes a person would give a bribe for the sake of prayers rather than generosity.
Isn't this ironic? The word "bribe" started out being something good but turned into something bad? People decided they could buy God's favor by giving God's Holy men bread in return for a prayer. The truth of the matter is they could not buy that which was and is still free today, God's grace. We should understand we don't deserve it and can never do anything to merit it. God’s unmerited favor is free.
The greatest case of attempted bribery is recorded in the Gospel of Matthew when Jesus went out into the desert and was tempted by Satan. Three times he propositioned Jesus to get Him to turn from the will of the Father and His mission. All three times Jesus used God's Word to repel the temptations of satan.
Jesus having fasted in the desert for 40 days was very hungry, so first Satan tempted Him to turn the stones into bread. Jesus answered, "It is written, man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God". (Matt. 4:4) Satan then tempted Jesus to jump from the highest point of the temple knowing that God the Father would send angels to save Him. Jesus said, "It is written again, Thou shall not tempt the Lord thy God." (Matt. 4:7) Finally Satan tried bribery when he took Jesus to a very high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. Satan said to Jesus, “All this I will give you if you will bow down and worship me.” Jesus said to him, "Get thee hence Satan: for it is written: Thou shall worship the Lord thy God and Him only shall thou serve." (Matt. 4:10)
Even now, people still try to bribe God. They pray conditional prayers such as, Lord, if you will do this for me, I will do that for you. Their promises come in many forms such as to stop smoking, drinking, gambling or running around. The one that I am more familiar with than any others is that if God will make them or their loved ones well, they will go to church every Sunday for the rest of their lives. Have you ever made such promises or bribes to God? I know many people who have and I have done the same. The strange thing is that many times God answers those prayers, but the recipients do not live up to their end of the bargain.
You may think I am saying God is a patsy. To the contrary, God knows our need and He knows our intentions. When He chooses to respond positively to such prayers, He looks beyond our deceitful ways and answers our requests knowing what is best. If He did it only because we offered Him something in return then it would not be grace. It would be a pay-off. God does not need anything man has to offer. He gives because He loves us and wants the best for His children. God is Sovereign and will do only what is best. Remember He cannot be bribed.