How are you dealing with having to stay inside, work from home, or worse – not be able to work at all? We’re all feeling the frustration of social distancing in some way, especially those of us with small children at home or senior loved ones who need care. However, it’s important that we all continue to follow the advice of medical experts and public health officials about washing hands and social distancing. I would encourage you though - this won’t last forever. Yet in the meantime, it’s important we all find some positives like enjoying time with family at home or discovering new ways to communicate with friends and loved ones.
Without question, this is a challenging time for our country. But America has been faced with difficult times before and we will get through this. In the meantime, I will do everything in my power to provide our communities with the support and resources you need.
I believe one of the most important things that I can do during this time is continue to make myself available to you. That’s why I partnered with the North Carolina League of Municipalities this week to host a conference call with mayors and other elected officials from across the district. I also partnered with Senator Thom Tillis to host a telephone town hall with nearly 15,000 on the phone. I was thrilled to speak directly to so many of you and hear your feedback and questions. If you were not able to join this time or have additional questions, you can always reach out to me through one of my offices or through my website, Hudson.house.gov.
I want to make sure you know about all of the assistance available to you. One of the most important parts of the stimulus package President Trump signed into law last week was direct relief to individuals and families. Over the next three weeks, the Treasury Department will start making direct payments of up to $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to married couples, as well as $500 for eligible children. These payments will be deposited directly to a bank account if you have one set up with the Treasury Department to file your taxes. If not, checks will be mailed out and the amounts will be based on your most recent tax filing. Individuals earning above $99,000 and couples earning above $198,000 will not receive payment. However, seniors with a Social Security Number who didn’t file a tax return will receive their checks too.
In addition, the CARES Act provides relief for small businesses. Every day I hear from small business owners who are looking for help so they can keep or rehire their employees. Thankfully, relief is on its way. As part of the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) Loan Program, the new Paycheck Protection Program will allow small businesses to cover payroll costs including healthcare continuation, paid sick or family leave, employee salaries, rent and utilities. I want to help small businesses keep as many people on their payroll as possible.
As Fort Bragg’s Congressman and a voice for veterans, I also continued to engage with senior military leaders this week to make sure they have the support and resources they need to deal with the coronavirus. We all know that Fort Bragg is home to the units that are the tip of the spear and are deployed more than any other installation. I am closely monitoring the spread of this disease and making sure we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health of the force.
As always, I stand ready to assist you in any way possible. Each week, I am updating my website with important information about coronavirus response efforts. Visit https://hudson.house.gov/coronavirus for the latest information. Just remember, we are going to get through this. Keep practicing social distancing, stay at home unless you absolutely have to go out, and take this time to tell your friends and family how much they mean to you.