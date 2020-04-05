What will heaven be like? You’ll probably be just as surprised as I was to know that almost every Christian has a different opinion of the details associated with that query. Nevertheless, almost everyone’s initial response starts off the same. I’ve surveyed several hundred to establish a base. For the sake of brevity, I will simply focus on a few perspectives and share some of my findings, leaving it up to you to decide what makes sense. But do give my questions some thought. You might be surprised what you discover.
First, everyone agrees that if you believe, when you die, you go to heaven. And that’s where the similarity ends. Oh, and by the way, for most, there are no preparations, no guidelines and no other requirements for getting into heaven than just believing in Jesus Christ and doing his will here on Earth.
So let’s talk about what we would do in heaven. Everyone has an opinion, so let’s review a few. Most believe we’ll spend time worshipping God. OK, I’ll grant you that. No big deal. Most Christians do that today, or I would hope that they do. However, some have told me that that’s all we’ll be doing. Let’s think about that for a minute.
We often get bored with the same tasks, the same foods, the same people, the same activities, day after day, month after month, year after year. Now, can you imagine doing the same things in heaven for 100 years? No big deal, you say. Well, how about doing the same things, for the same reasons, with the same people, at the same time, for 1,000 years? Or better yet, how about for 100,000 years? And just so we’re clear, that’s just the beginning of an eternal life that will last hundreds, of thousands, of millions, of billions, of years. You know, time without measure.
Personally, I believe there will be more to an eternal life than just worshipping God. But why do I think that? That’s simple; there will be a leadership council of 144,000 in heaven. If you count all those currently serving in a governmental leadership role — like Congress and the executive branch around the world — it doesn’t equal that many people. Plus, why have a council at all if all we’ll be doing is worshipping God all day, every day, forever? And why the existence of angels? Heaven is full of them. And God has kept them pretty busy. These supernatural beings have been sent to talk to us for thousands of years.
Now, picture it. We’re in heaven with angels. But we are the superior beings. Why would God continue to send them out on all the assignments? Angels are mentioned at least 108 times in the Old Testament and 165 times in the New. That’s a lot of action. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to think, — as the superior beings, we’d be sent out on some of those missions.
OK, let’s change the topic and briefly discuss some of my favorite inconsistencies on how Christians perceive heaven. Will we sleep at all in heaven? Will we have our own houses? How about this, will we have a corporeal body in heaven? Many say, no! Then how will we be eating? Or will we? Many say yes, of course, we’ll be eating. And others say no, absolutely not. I personally believe these huge swings in views are remarkable. And, guess what, there are just as many who say, who cares if we eat or not — we’ll be in heaven. True, but wouldn’t you like to know who’s right?
Now, let’s pick one reaction to an aforementioned question — do we eat in heaven? For now, let’s pretend that the consensus is we will, in fact, eat in heaven. So, where will the food come from? Will we have to hunt for it? Will we buy it? Or will someone just bring it to us when we’re hungry? Will we have to cook it? And, if so, where? Remember, we didn’t agree that we had a house in heaven. And that leads me to yet another string of questions. Will we be wearing clothes? Most say yes. But where will the clothes come from? Will we have to buy them? Make them? Or will the clothes just spontaneously show up? And when our clothes get dirty, will we have to clean them or will someone do that for us? Where will the soap and washing machines come from? Or maybe, new clean clothes will just miraculously show up?
So, where were we? Oh, yes, we were talking about food. Let’s make it easy and say someone just brings us food when we’re hungry. Or it just miraculously shows up. Now, where do we eat the food? Sitting on the ground? Standing up? Walking around? In a park? Wait, I like that. Let’s say we get the food, then walk to a park and sit down on nice, plush grass to eat. Wait, if there’s grass, who cuts it? And how? By hand? With clippers? With a lawn mower? A tractor?
OK, we’re getting sidetracked. Let’s just say somebody cuts the grass, using whatever means are at their disposal. Or better yet, it grows and cuts itself, — ah, why not, we’re in heaven. Now, we’ve eaten the food, so where does it go? I mean, whatever we don’t eat and what we did eat? Whatever we don’t eat goes in the trash can, right? Easy enough. Wait, what trash can? And who empties the garbage? Is there a garbage bag in the rubbish bin? And if so, where did that waste bag come from? Wait, we’re getting sidetracked again. Let’s just say we eat all the food and there’s never any trash — ever.
Now, there’s food in our belly and we’re eating for a reason. To reenergize ourselves, to gather nutrition or, maybe, it’s just for pleasure. Suddenly, the body has processed the food we’ve eaten, so where does the waste go? Do we run home to the bathroom? Wait, we don’t have a house, or did we agree that we did? OK, maybe we use a bathroom in someone else’s house. Or maybe we use a public restroom. But this opens up an additional string of questions.
Who built the bathroom we’re using in a strangers house? Are there plumbers in heaven? Will there be waste-processing stations? This place sounds more and more like Earth than the paradise we’re expecting it to be. Or, perhaps, portraying the appearance of Earth helps us acclimate to a new environment. Regardless, many of us take so much for granted. And we believe our reality is supreme. We cast judgment on the unfathomable to corral the miraculous into identifiable terms. Many of us consider our opinions above reproach, simply because of who we are or where we’re from. Our superior education, our breeding and family lineage all contribute to our supremacy. And perhaps all that is important. But just to confirm, do any of those theoretical scenarios help quantify or solidify the answer to what heaven will be like?