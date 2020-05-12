As we begin the third month of a pandemic that has stricken almost four million people and killed almost 300,000, some people are still questioning whether or not COVID-19 is really that serious and wondering if their governments have overreacted in their attempts to control the spread of this virus.
In our own country the increasing number of cases and deaths are ominous and downright scary. With less than five percent of the world’s population, we have about one-third of the deaths and confirmed cases, and even with those numbers we are still way behind other countries in testing for COVID-19. Every 49 seconds we lose another American to this pandemic and we are on course to lose over 200,000-almost triple the total killed during the Vietnam War.
Over my 38 years as a local public health officer, I cannot remember any public health crisis that has caused so much confusion and created so much uncertainty as this current pandemic. When there was a measles outbreak, we put in place a quarantine that quickly and effectively ended the outbreak. School athletic events were canceled, youth were banned from our malls, and countless social gatherings were canceled. There was some unrest but overall people were supportive and understanding. There was one key difference in the measles outbreak versus the COVID-19 pandemic. In the measles outbreak, the science behind the decisions was widely accepted and supported. The current pandemic has pitted science against politics and many of the key decisions have been based on politics. The current cry to reopen our country and return to normal is an example of the tension this pandemic has created. So while many of you are joining in this cry to reopen our state and our nation consider what we know and don’t know about COVID-19, gather your facts, and make informed decisions that save lives.
Here are some of the things we now know about COVID-19. A new and dominant strain of the virus has been recently identified that is spreading faster and infecting more people than earlier versions. COVID-19 is also disproportionately impacting rich industrialized nations like the United States and not lower-income nations. We also know that COVID-19 is affecting and killing minority populations in numbers that do not reflect their representation in their demographic area. In addition, the disease affects almost twice as many men as women which is unlike any other previous disease outbreak.
There are also some surprising unknowns about COVID-19. One of the most surprising is “happy hypoxia” a condition associated with the virus where a seemingly healthy person suddenly suffers a dangerous drop in oxygen levels without showing any distress or other symptoms of the virus. We also know that when these and other victims of the virus are placed on ventilators, as many as half die and 20 percent require extended hospitalization. Even more disturbing is the finding that although COVID-19 is classified as a respiratory illness, the virus has also been associated with heart, liver and kidney problems, not to mention dangerous blood clotting. And consider this bizarre fact, many people have become infected with COVID-19 without showing or experiencing any of the common symptoms associated with the virus. We also do not know if infection creates lasting immunity to the virus.
New developments are being reported daily as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world. Learn all you can about this pandemic and protect yourself and your family. Listen with a critical ear to politicians who purport to understand a pandemic that has brought the world to its knees. We can defeat COVID-19 but it will require patience as we wait for the science to catch up to this virus.