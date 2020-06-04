A police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd until he died.
That sentence alone should anger everyone. No matter what race, sex or religious background you are, that should tick you off.
The officer in question, who was filmed in this act, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The officers who stood and waited also have been charged.
People flooded the streets of Minneapolis and allegedly burned down the precinct where the officers were stationed.
As a human being, George Floyd’s death infuriates me. It makes me want to do something about it. Something has to make events like this stop. But what should I do?
Benjamin Franklin once said, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”
I am not personally affected by this in that I don’t live in Minnesota and, furthermore, as a white man, I could never truly understand what a black man goes through every day.
I have never been stopped and frisked, and I have never been affected in ways black men and women are affected day in and day out.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put it — I believe — very well on Twitter: “If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels — that’s when you know things need to change,” he wrote, in part. “I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience.”
But honestly, I don’t know what I can do to help. Going on social media and calling for these things to stop clearly isn’t changing anything. Even protests like the one in Minneapolis can have negative effects for some, like business owner K.B. Balla, a firefighter in Minneapolis who saved his whole life to start his own sports bar, and then saw his building burned down and dream taken away.
So what can I do to help? I am fortunate that I have a platform here at the Independent Tribune. I don’t claim to be some kind of life-changing voice or anyone with some kind of brand that will incite people to change, but I do have a place where I can write something that some people will read.
That is a chance to make a difference. But these are just words. What can I do to help that could make a difference? I don’t know that answer, so I did what I do all the time when I don’t know what to do — I asked others for advice.
First, I asked a friend, Dave Simpson, a black man who lives in downtown Atlanta and heard the protests going by his home last weekend — what I should do. He gave me a longer answer, which can be summed up simply: “Just listen.”
Dave told me a story about how he was pulled over once going 80 miles an hour outside Waco (which is actually legal in Texas, believe it or not) for having an expired registration.
Another friend, Joey, a white man, was in the car. Joey was with Dave on a couple of occasions for incidents like this, and that helps shape his opinion of the current state of our world.
He just wants others to understand there are differences in the way some people are treated and for all of us to acknowledge that, first and foremost.
“At the end of the day, I still get looked at differently because I do look different; that does exist,” Dave said, in part. “We just want acknowledgment and understanding that that does exist.”
Claude Forehand lives in Kannapolis. He had even more to say. For him, the way I can help facilitate change is by first — like Dave said — listening, acknowledging and understanding.
“You have to understand what the underlying problem is, and that is through educating yourself individually,” he said. “This is what can be done, most immediately, before you get involved in an organization, before you start to sign up for a protest, before you go out to do anything. Educate yourself about what the issues actually are; what’s the undercurrent of what’s fueling the rage? Yes, the senseless murder of George Floyd is part of it, but it’s not ‘it.’
“It’s just the symptom of what’s been going on for so long. You can’t just look at it on television or even attend a protest and think you can really get it, but trying to begin understanding your role in the midst of this so that you can begin with your intentionality of educating yourself.”
I could never fully understand what men like Dave or Claude go through. They are black men, and I am white.
But I pride myself on making the effort to learn. I’m not the smartest man in the world, but I do have a passion for learning, and there is so much more I believe I can learn to try to make a difference.
“So how do you educate yourself?” Claude asked. “Obviously there are various different types of books and resources that I can point and direct you to, but you don’t even have to start there; you can start most personally.
“You can look at the injustices of the racial inequities that are apparent in your face that we have conveniently turned a blind eye to. When we take the time to explore what the underlying problems are, which are systemic in nature, then I think we can have a better appreciation for the mood and the tenor, and not only that, but what the approach ought to be from this moment on.”
Where does change start for us? Where does it start for me? Is it simply truly treating others the way we want to be treated and loving your neighbor as yourself?
Or is it something more defined? That answer is likely going to be different for everyone.
Racism will not be fixed overnight. It will probably never be fully gone. But I think if we all make an effort to make a difference in some positive way, we really can help.
I want to help in some kind of way. I hope some others will want to help too.
So, for me, I start by writing this. It might not make an immediate difference or any at all, but I will listen, I will read, and I will be better.
I hope we all can be better.