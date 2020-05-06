By Rev. Don Davis
When growing up in Bennettsville, South Carolina, the family radio was our greatest form of home entertainment. My mama thought so highly of its importance that when we had a fire in the middle of the night, she picked up her pocketbook and the radio to save.
However, this was before television. The only one we had seen was in the window of the furniture and appliance store. The television was placed in the show window as an advertisement to generate interest in this new invention, which seemed to be able to bring the movies into your home. I admit that we liked the idea but were not impressed with the snowy screen, which was caused by bad reception. From the beginning, we knew it would be a while before the problems could be worked out and the average family could afford one. Therefore, we knew our radio would have to suffice for a number of years.
Our first family radio was a small table model with a hard plastic cover. By the time I came along, the cover was broken in pieces and had been taped to keep it together. I could look under the cover and see the tubes and resistors and wondered how it worked. It lasted a long time in that condition but was not replaced until it completely stopped playing. Mama did not wait long before she brought one home from Dad’s store, and it lasted as long as she lived.
Until I left home for the military, the radio was on most of the time. As a child, my favorite radio daytime programs were the “Lone Ranger” and “Superman.” The best nighttime programs were “The Shadow,” “Green Hornet” and some of the scary programs, which I did not listen to alone.
Although I don’t listen to the radio at home, I have the car radio going all the time. Years ago, when I was traveling on business trips, I would keep my radio on good preaching. I think I got that from my mama, who used to listen to Dr. Billy Graham Crusades, the Rev. Oral Roberts and other radio evangelists.
From the time I was a child, I heard Mama singing, “Turn your radio on and listen to the music in the air. Turn your radio on and glory share. Turn the lights down low, and listen to the master’s radio. Get in touch with God; get in touch with God; turn your radio on; turn your radio on.” Those are all the words I remembered because that was just about all she knew. She believed in the Jesus that I have known for a very long time and preached for the last 30 years. Your voice doesn’t have to be great, but it is great to express that love in singing.
The old children’s song says it best: “If you are happy and you know it, say ‘Amen!’ If you are happy and you know it, say ‘Amen!’ If you are happy and you know it, your life will surely show it; if you are happy and you know it, say ‘Amen!’”