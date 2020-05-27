Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CENTRAL CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 345 AM EDT THURSDAY. * AT 941 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT HEAVY RAIN THAT MOVED OVER THE AREA EARLIER THIS EVENING WILL LEAD TO FLOODING. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN SINCE 400 PM EDT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HARRISBURG AND MT PLEASANT. THE ROCKY RIVER AT IRISH BUFFALO CREEK IS RISING AND WILL LIKELY RISE ABOVE MINOR FLOOD STAGE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. FLOODING MAY DEVELOP ON PHARR MILL RD, SEQUOIA HILL RD, STALLINGS RD, AND POPLAR TENT RD THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. BACK CREEK NEAR HARRISBURG IS CURRENTLY AT ACTION STAGE AND MAY ALSO EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS WATER-COVERED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, OR LOW-LEVEL CROSSINGS. ONLY A FEW INCHES OF RAPIDLY FLOWING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY YOUR VEHICLE. IT IS NOT WORTH THE RISK. PLEASE TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&