“The buck stops here.” Those are the famous words of President Harry S. Truman as he facilitated the end of World War II with courageous decisions, including the atomic bombing of Japan. He was no man to “pass the buck” to other people.
A true leader does not seek praise and credit, but rather he speaks truths with empathy in trying times. Another well-known Truman quote is, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
You can be blunt and honest at the same time without insulting those who disagree. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was also an effective leader in times of crisis. He took over massive industries and closed the banks to prepare for the war and to fight a major depression. He was not known to blame previous administrations or individuals when the going got tough. He did not insult the news media or label them the “enemy of the people” or “fake news.”
Truman and FDR did not mistrust their own intellegence services (FBI, CIA, inspector general, etc.) in favor of foreign sources. After his term in office, Truman and his wife, Bess, drove their own car to Missouri with no Secret Service escort.
John F. Kennedy showed great leadership in pursuading the Soviets to remove ballastic missiles from Cuba without warfare. His legacy included establishing NASA and moon travel, the Peace Corps, the Voting Rights Act, fair housing legislation, EEOC and other important acts designed to help working people. Much, of course, occurred through the Lyndon B. Johnson administration.
Crowd size and self-praise were never important to these previous leaders. In fairness, not all were Democrats. Teddy Roosevelt was a strong and effective leader also, with child-labor laws, workers’ compensation, national parks, etc.
As we enter a new and lethal worldwide virus threat, it is imperative to rely on knowlegable and effective leadership. This requires acceptance of expert opinion, science, self-sacrifice, empathy and honesty with all people, not just with one’s political party. Presidential briefings should stick to the subject rather than serving as campaign rallies. The people will soon discover that lying to them and stroking one’s ego will not serve the public good. Soon, presidential opinions will become irrelevant. Our president has had over three years to prepare the federal stockpile for a predicted pandemic. If the cupboards were bare and depleted,then the blame should be placed at least in part on the present leadership and current Congress.
Since the federal government has passed the buck to the states, they need the tools and funding from the government to achieve the task. Otherwise, we will all suffer due to failures at the highest levels.
The news media needs to report progress from the field, not from the White House spokespeople. Success can only be achieved through teamwork at all levels: federal, state and local.
Our very lives and health depend on it.