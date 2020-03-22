The flu pandemic of 1918 through 1920 was easily one of most existential threats to visit humanity in history. Medical historians estimate that it infected 500 million people worldwide, which was 27 percent of the Earth’s population of about 1.9 billion souls. The death toll was estimated to be anywhere from 17 million to 50 million people.
To maintain morale during the final stages of World War I, censors in Germany, Great Britain, France and the United States underplayed reports of the flu pandemic’s severity. Newspapers in Spain were freer to publish flu statistics, as well as the full story, when Spanish monarch King Alfonso XIII became gravely ill. As a consequence, Western news media thereafter associated the pandemic with Spain; ergo, the moniker Spanish flu.
To add a little perspective, the bubonic plague, otherwise known as the Black Death in the Europe of the 14th century, was a bacterial infection of the lymph nodes. It killed 50 to 60 percent of Europe’s population, and was transmitted by the bite of an infected flea.
A 2007 analysis of contemporaneous medical journals concluded that the severity of the Spanish flu had less to do with the epidemiology of the H1N1 virus, and was more a consequence of a bacterial superinfection that sprang out of the disruptions of war: namely malnutrition, overpopulated hospitals and medical camps and subpar hygiene endemic in most early-20th-century nations. Penicillin use was still 22 years in the future, and the germ theory wasn’t yet widely accepted in the lay population. Germ deniers.
In 1892, Demitri Losivovitch Ivanofsky was the first to identify a disease-causing agent now known as a virus. To this day, there is disagreement among scientists as to whether viruses are alive. On the pro side, viruses can reproduce, carry genetic material and evolve by natural selection. But they lack key characteristics of life such as cellular structure. They can be described as extremely small infectious agents that replicate inside the living cells of host organisms. In the case of the coronavirus, the ideal environment would be the lungs or intestines of a human being.
Much smaller than other illness-causing organisms, such as bacteria, fungal spores and larger parasites (some consider viruses to be parasites), most viruses can’t be seen with an optical microscope. By 1900, viruses were identified by their infectivity, their ability to pass through filters that could catch bacteria and their requirement of a living host. Outside the host, they exist as inert bundles of RNA (ribonucleic acid), consisting largely of genetic material protected by a layer of protein called a capsid. Some strains are further encapsulated in lipids. Viruses were first seen in the early 1930s, with the advent of the electron microscope.
Once introduced into a host, a virus usually triggers an immune response that eliminates that infecting virus. A vaccine mimics that response; it confers an artificially acquired immunity to the infecting microbe. But some viruses can evade this response in the host and cause acute and/or chronic infection. The novel coronavirus is presently one of these.
Viruses mutate. When they do, they can become more virulent or less so. In 1918, after a second wave had passed through America’s populace, it was noted that almost 4,600 people died in Philadelphia during the week ending Oct. 16. But, after Nov. 11, influenza had nearly disappeared from the city entirely. However, mutation was probably not the only factor. It’s conjectured that doctors became more effective in heading off and treating the secondary bacterial pneumonia that usually grew out of the initial infection.
Unlike our current affliction, the H1N1 virus seemed to target young adults more than children or the elderly, although last week saw an uptick of COVID-19 among millennials. The First World War certainly factors in our century-old ideas about that earlier pandemic. The war itself was a significant killer of young adults, in some cases conflating mortality statistics of the era, particularly in Western Europe, where both flu and war took a disproportionate number within that demographic. The competing urgency of war casualties in newspapers tended to render the contemporaneous flu less significant in history than it otherwise might have been.
So why was Spanish flu generally more deadly among strong, young adults? H1N1 causes a cytokine storm, an overreaction of the immune system. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, fast breathing, rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, seizures, headache, confusion, delirium, hallucinations, tremors and loss of coordination. A person with a stronger immune system would potentially have a stronger overreaction, and therefore, a more profound illness.
Our current scourge, novel coronavirus, causes acute respiratory syndrome: cough, shortness of breath and fever. First identified in the 1960s, coronaviruses are named for the crownlike spikes on their surface.
The following may be more than you want to know. There are seven coronaviruses that can infect people. Folks around the world commonly get infected with the following four human coronaviruses: 229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1. They usually cause a mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness, like the common cold that people catch every year. The novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, has the scientific designation SARS-CoV-2, and is characterized as an outbreak of pneumonia first identified in late December 2019 in China. The virus is transmitted on droplets of moisture carried in the air after a sneeze or cough. Those droplets can remain in the air for hours, linger on cardboard for up to 24 hours and stick to other surfaces — like plastic or stainless steel — for days, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday of this past week. Complications include pneumonia and acute respiratory distress. The time between exposure and symptom onset is typically five days, but may range from two to 14 days — hence the reasoning behind the two-week isolation period recommended for those who may have been exposed.
The remaining two coronaviruses are MERS-CoV, which causes Middle East respiratory syndrome, first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012. It has since caused illness in people from dozens of other countries. All cases to date have been linked to countries in or near the Arabian Peninsula.
And finally, there’s SARS-CoV, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which was first recognized in China in November 2002. It caused a worldwide outbreak in 2002-03, with 8,098 probable cases, including 774 deaths. Since 2004, there have not been any known cases of SARS-CoV infection reported anywhere in the world.
There’s a conclusion to be gleaned from looking at the history, and I’m afraid it isn’t good news. Although the transmission of new cases has reduced to zero in the epicenter of the outbreak in China last week, it’s likely to resume as soon as people stop sheltering in place there. One of three things needs to happen. We need either a vaccine or enough recovered victims to develop a herd immunity. But these take time — most experts say 12 to 18 months. The other way out (if we’re really lucky) is for the virus to mutate to a less-virulent form. But we obviously can’t simply wait around for that to happen.
Most of us are thinking of the outbreak in terms of a few weeks or a couple of months. I’m sorry to say, I think it will be many times that duration.
Times such as these bring out the best and worst in our fellow human beings. The news is replete with stories of altruism from individuals and businesses alike. Downtown Concord’s Gianni’s Trattoria let it be known through social media that it would provide lunch to children cut off from the Concord-Cabarrus school system’s free-lunch program. Local McDonald’s restaurants have a similar plan. Pier 51 Seafood is doing the same.
At the other pole, some feckless hackers deployed a ransomware shutdown of a public health website in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. A person who would do such a thing at this time is unimaginable to me. And there have been reports of scammers going door to door, selling bogus testing. It’s the sort of thing people my age fall for.
Fortunately, the positive stories greatly outnumber the negative. That fact alone gives me great hope we will persevere through the pain, grief and stress that’s still ahead of us. Time will once again show itself to be a great healer.