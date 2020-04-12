“This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
I know that during this challenging time of social distancing, working from home or losing a job, it may be difficult to “rejoice and be glad” as the Bible tells us to do. However, as a Christian, husband and dad, the Easter holiday has reminded me of just how much we have to be thankful and hopeful for, even in the midst of this global pandemic.
For me, my faith is an important part of my daily life and decision-making. As I celebrated Easter with my family, I reflected on 2 Corinthians 1:4, which reminds us our Lord “comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort which we ourselves are comforted by God.”
If you are celebrating the Easter season, I urge you to also reflect on this message and be comforted, so that we may live out God’s example and comfort all those in need around us during this difficult time. Through faith and by helping one another, I am confident we will emerge out of this pandemic stronger than ever.
In this same spirit, I continue to be inspired by stories of neighbors helping neighbors.
In Concord, a high school senior named Tanner used his own money to buy a 3D printer and plastic to make face shields for health care workers out of his own home.
Hydromer Inc. in Concord and New Sarum Brewing Co. in Salisbury are switching their operations to make hand sanitizer.
In Fayetteville, a minister began a program to deliver groceries to seniors throughout Cumberland County.
These stories from throughout our region continue to provide hope, inspiration and supplies to people in need and our health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus response.
While people throughout our communities continue to step up, I am glad initiatives we have passed in Congress like the Paycheck Protection Program are supporting self-employed people helping small businesses keep people on the payroll, while direct relief will soon reach families and workers. Please know that I’ll continue working on common sense and targeted solutions so that we can defeat the coronavirus and keep people and businesses whole.
Until then, the Lenten and Easter seasons provide a message of hope that we will once again enjoy sporting events, concerts, family gatherings, church services and many more celebrations after our own temporary sacrifices for the greater good of the country and humanity are over.
I wish everyone celebrating Easter, as well as Passover, a joyous celebration and pray we can all continue to keep faith, practice necessary safety guidelines and remain confident that we will get through this together.